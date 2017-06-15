Northern League: Reprieve for Guisborough, as Bishop Auckland secure three new signings

Guisborough Town have won their appeal against relegation from Division One of the Ebac Northern League.

They lodged an appeal with the FA, who had decided that the third-bottom side would be demoted.

Their success means that 22 teams will compete in Division One, with 21 in the second tier.

Club secretary Keith Smeltzer said: “We’re very grateful to the FA to agreeing to reverse their original decision.

“Our case was that the league had recommended that the First Division should comprise 22 clubs. We also argued that a number of other leagues at our level in the national system operated their top division with either 20 or 22 clubs.

“We’re looking forward to First Division football at the King George V Ground next season.”

Meanwhile, Northern League club Bishop Auckland last night made three signings.

They snapped up prolific Tow Law striker Matty Moffat, Dunston UTS’s Luke Gilhespy and Stockton Town’s Cameron Wilson.