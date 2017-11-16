Northern League: Red Star hit four to ensure cup progress, while Melvin brace steers Ryhope CW through

Seaham Red Star cruised to a convincing victory in last night’s Brooks Mileson League Cup second round tie at Darlington RA.

First Division Red Star proved too strong for the Second Division strugglers, going ahead with a neat finish from Bailey Prudhoe.

Moments later, Red Star were then awarded a penalty kick, but Aaron Croft’s effort was saved by goalkeeper Paul Griffith.

David Scorer, though, doubled the lead on the hour mark, a little against the run of play following a spell of decent play from the home side, and just a minute later, Robbie Bird made it 3-0.

Late on, Liam Hodgson scored the visitors’ fourth.

Ryhope CW journeyed to Hebburn Town and progressed with a 2-0 success.

Gary Pearson’s men took the lead on 50 minutes, when Joe Melvin struck and he killed off the Second Division high-fliers with a second goal two minutes from time.

Willington pulled off a memorable win, with a shock 1-0 success against First Division Shildon.

The Hall Lane men held the visitors to a goalless first half and then rocked the Railwaymen by scoring a late winner, with Conor Winter on target.

Jarrow led Penrith with a John Murray strike just before the half hour.

But the Cumbrians came roaring back to run out 4-1 winners against their Second Division hots, with Jonathan Murray firing a clinical hat-trick and Adam Main completing the scoring.

Esh Winning went out 4-2 at Billingham Synthonia.

Synners scored in the second minute, with Reece Kelly netting, but Esh equalised on the half hour mark, when Connor Halpin struck.

Jordan Jewson then took command of the game, scoring either side of the break, including a penalty, after Liam Travers was brought down in the box.

Immediately afterwards, Esh were also awarded a penalty for handball and Halpin cut the deficit to 3-2.

But, on 67 minutes, Jewson completed his hat-trick to seal Synthonia’s victory.

Division One leaders Morpeth Town squeezed past Blyth 1-0, with Stephen Forster bagging the only goal a minute into the second half.

Guisborough Town drew 4-4 at home to Northallerton in a brilliant match and then went through 3-2 on penalties.

Mason McNeill, Steven Roberts, Connor Smith and Matthew Lovatt netted for Guisborough who led 3-1 with 15 minutes left but needed a 95th-minute equaliser to take the tie to a shoot-out.

West Allotment Celtic won 3-2 at neighbours Heaton Stannington in the Ernest Armstrong Memorial Cup. Dean Walker (2) and Bruno Mendes-Correia did the damage.

Lee Johnson and Jake Turnbull replied.