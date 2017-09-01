Northern League: Pounder back to boost Easington Colliery for Tyneside trip

Easington Colliery journey to West Allotment Celtic in Division Two tomorrow and David Paul will miss out as he serves the final game of his three-match suspension.

Shane O’Brien is likely to miss out through a leg injury which has ruled him out of the last two games, alongside Jordan Hailes who is also likely to miss out through injury.

However, Jack Pounder is likely to return having missed the game last Monday.

Chester-le-Street travel to leaders Tow Law Town and manager Colin Wake said: “We have two lads missing in Craig Marron and Kieran Megran, but the rest of the squad are all fit and ready to go.

“We are expecting a really tough test, against a side full of First Division players.”

Durham City host Ryton & Crawcrook Albion and secretary Fred Usher said: “We played well in midweek and changed the formation around a little, but we will keep at it and hopefully start moving up the table.”

Crook Town entertain Bedlington Terriers and should have a fully fit squad to choose from.

In their previous fixture, a 2-1 home win against Ryton, the Millfield men had no fewer than 11 players missing through holidays and injuries.

However, they do have one player, Matthew Stephenson, out for a while due to a wrist problem.

Hebburn Town entertain Darlington RA and manager Scott Oliver said: “This is a game we need to be winning, to keep in touch with the leaders.

“We’ve been doing well so far, have only lost one out of eight games and are sitting in fifth.

“So, we’ll just be looking to keep it going. Returning to the squad this week, are Channon North and Kristopher Hughes, however Paul Chow and Craig Malley will be missing due to injury.”

Brandon United travel to Northallerton Town and the home side have picked up several knocks from Monday’s game and hope to benefit from work from the physio.

Manager Darren Trotter remarked: “Being on an unbeaten run means that everyone’s keen to play in the next game and keep a hold on the shirt.

“Football these days is a squad game and nobody will be risked who is less than 100%.”

Billingham Town travel to Jarrow, with Chris Dickinson and Connor Hood returning.

Gary Redman and Connor Dunlavey are carrying knocks, but Craig Ruddy returns from a calf strain. Matty Osmond has signed on for another season, after his knee problems.

Jarrow have Kieran Featherstone, Max Kirkham and goalkeeper Gary Frater unavailable, so Joss Carmichael steps in for Gary Frater.

Josh Allan is injured and they have doubts over Nick Quinn, David Smith and Dave Fittis. Dean Martin begins a three-game ban, whileKai Elliott, Kris Allen and Matthew McFarlane return.