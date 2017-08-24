Northern League: Mechanics still seeking first win as Robins enjoy ideal Holmes show

Have your say

Washington put up a good fight but could not stop North Shields claiming a 2-0 away win in the Ebac Northern League First Division last night.

The Robins broke the deadlock seven minutes before the break when Washington failed to clear a cross and the visitors found Dean Holmes, who finished off from close range at the back post, despite keeper Dan Gladstone’s determined effort to stop it crossing the line

Rhys Evans had the Mechanics best effort, on 66 minutes, but Kyle Hayes produced an excellent save with his feet to keep the Robins ahead.

Shields soon went 2-0 up when Holmes bravely beat his marker to a Craig McFarlane cross to beat Gladstone.

Gladstone made a fine save to deny Paul Robinson late on. Sixth-bottom Washington are on two points from four matches.

Shildon handed out a 6-0 beating to hosts Billingham Synthonia to climb to third place in the fledgling table, never looking back after David Reynard’s early opener.

Billy Greulich-Smith made it 2-0 from the penalty spot, on the stroke of half-time. Adam Burnicle then scored twice, and Reynard grabbed his second, with Cameron Fenton completing the scoring late on.

Consett clinched a thrilling 4-3 win at Stockton Town, though they had to survive a fightback after going 3-0 up in 38 minutes.

Calvin Smith, Daniel Craggs and Daniel Hawkins struck for the Steelmen before Chris Stockton pulled one back.

Michael Sweet made it 4-1, but Jamie Owens brace ensured a nervy finish.

In Division Two, Chester-le-Street led at Ryton & Crawcrook Albion with Michael Hepplewhite’s 33rd-minute opener.

But Martyn Hepple equalised in the second half and, right at the end, Liam Anderson fired home Ryton’s winner.

Hebburn Town are up to fourth, after beating Esh Winning 3-0, with two-goal Paul Chow (39 and 80 minutes) backed by Craig Malley.

Crook Town drew 2-2 with Alnwick Town. Stephen Young and Joshua Hay opened and closed the scoring for Alnwick, sandwiching efforts from Kyle Morris and Chris Emms (penalty).

Newly-promoted Jarrow took the lead in the 27th minute against West Allotment Celtic, when Jonny Hirst smashed the ball home.

Celtic were put to the sword in the second half as Grant Pressling scored twice in seven minutes midway through to clinch a comfortable 3-0 success.