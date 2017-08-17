Northern League: Maddison shows Blyth spirit in Cestrians’ fine success

Have your say

Chester-le-Street climbed to seventh place in the Ebac Northern League’s Second Division thanks to an impressive away win last night.

The Cestrians rebuilding after relegation, rocked previously unbeaten hosts Blyth with a 1-0 triumph, thanks to a 61st minute goal from Dan Maddison.

Dean Thexton and Matty Soulsby netted in successive second-half minutes for Tow Law Town, but Heaton Stannington rallied to draw 2-2, Dean Imray netting in the final minute, adding to Lee Johnson’s opener.

Brandon United were comfortable 2-0 winners over Crook Town with Anthony Phillipson (9) and Kieran Duffy-Weekes (69) on target, while Esh Winning lost 2-0 at home to Northallerton, who had Stephen Cheeseman and Jack Proctor on target.

Willington succumbed 3-0 at home to Ryton & Crawcrook Albion, with Martyn Hepple, Liam Anderson and Callum Turnbull (penalty) doing the damage.

Jarrow had Jonny Hirst to thank for their 1-0 derby win over Hebburn Town, his goal coming in the 89th minute.

West Allotment Celtic beat Thornaby 3-1, thanks to Elliot Mitchell’s 11-minute treble.

In Division One, Shildon led twice but North Shields pegged them back twice to draw 2-2.

Michael Rae gave the hosts a 48th-minute lead, but James Luccock equalised on 67. Adam Burnicle restored Shildon’s lead four minutes later, but Gary Ormston levelled at the death.

Consett won 2-0 at Guisborough, with Michael Sweet scoring on 61 and 70 minutes.

Bishop Auckland went down to a very late goal from Ben Harmison, in the 89th minute, as Ashington claimed all three points.

Morpeth Town hammered Whitley Bay 5-0, thanks to Sean Taylor, Curtis Coppen and Liam Henderson, plus two own goals.

Depleted Jarrow Roofing won 2-1 at Penrith, with Olly Martin and David Palmer, with a classy winner, doing the damage.

Team Northumbria won their first game with a 2-0 win over visiting Billingham Synthonia.