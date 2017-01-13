Northern League: Jackson signing lifts Ryhope for battle with buoyant Chester-le-Street

Ryhope CW expect a tough task when they entertain bottom club Chester-le-Street in the First Division tomorrow.

The Cestrians will be buoyed by their midweek win over Shildon, but Ryhope have won four of their last six home league games to rise to 14th place.

Manager Gary Pearson said: “We have added Josh Jackson into the squad and are expecting Adam Sakr to return from work.

“We’re looking forward to the game. Chester-le-Street had a good win against Shildon in midweek, so we’re expecting them to give us a good game.

“We were promoted with them last season, they’re on form and we would love to win the game.”

Cestrians manager Colin Wake said: “We only have 10 fit players at present, with 10out on medium to long-term injuries, so we’ll be looking to bring in some of our Under-23s from the junior squad.

“We just want continue on from the midweek win where we beat Shildon.

“Our performance was a continuation from last Saturday at Newton Aycliffe (2-0 defeat). We didn’t get the result we wanted, but there is an improvement in performance.”

Fourth-bottom Washington, six points above the drop zone, travel to Dunston UTS, with the game crucial to both clubs as they look to steer clear of trouble.

Mechanics manager Ritchie Latimer is hoping to have a strong squad available. The only doubt is full-back Harrison Scott, who is carrying a thigh injury, and he will be given a pre-game fitness test.

Seaham Red Star travel to Newton Aycliffe, with the teams separated by just one point .

Red Star, with eight goals in two games in league and cup in 2017, were close to victory at Whitley Bay last week and another impressive away performance could see them climb from ninth to seventh.

Defending champions Shildon, who lost ground in midweek with their surprise defeat at bottom club Chester-le-Street, journey to another struggling side, Guisborough Town.

Official John Atkinson said: “Matty Robson is out injured and we are hoping Billy Greulich-Smith and Danny Groves will return, but they may be missing.

“Hopefully we can get back to winning form after two disastrous games. We lost 4-1 at home in the Vase game last Saturday, and 2-1 to Chester-le-Street in midweek, so l anticipate some sort of change if we are to move forward.”

South Shields are still trying to chase down table-topping neighbours North Shields and are at home to Marske United, who have lost their last two league matches.

Mariners secretary Philip Reay said: “We should have a full squad to choose from apart from Leepaul Scroggins, who has broken his leg, so that will probably be it for him for the rest of the season.

“We have played Marske three times, and they were three good games. We drew in the league, lost away in the FA Cup, and beat them at home in the FA Vase. We are hoping to win to remain in the top three, and are still looking for promotion.”

Ex-Washington left-back Anthony Callaghan is back in contention after being cup-tied for the FA Vase clashes with Morpeth Town

Consett in fifth, travel to North Shields, who have an eight-point lead going into this weekend’s fixtures.

North Shields chairman Alan Matthews said: “It’s going to be a tough game as Consett are one of the top teams in the league. We are aware of how difficult it’s going to be, and we need to be at our very best to get the three points.”

Whitley Bay are away to Ashington, while Bishop Auckland host relegation-threatened West Allotment Celtic and Morpeth Town look to put their Vase disappointment behind them when they entertain Penrith.