Northern League: Goodey back to bolster Easington’s bid to stay sixth in Division Two

Easington Colliery will look to consolidate sixth place in the Second Division with victory away to faltering Willington tomorrow.

Aidan Goodey hopes to make a return for Paul Frame’s Colliers, having missed the last few weeks with a hamstring injury.

Dylan Nesbitt could return to, while Lee Graydon could be in contention to make his debut and Michael Bulmer will be available, as his suspension, for last week’s red card, is yet to kick in.

Shane O’Brien is still out with a shoulder injury.

Willington have slipped to third-bottom spot, six points above bottom club Ryton and Crawcrook Albion, having taken just one point from their last seven games.

There are two massive games on Teesside.

New leaders Stockton Town welcome Alnwick Town.

Matthew Garbutt faces a late fitness test for Stockton, but Joe Carter misses outbecause he is away. Michael Dunwell’s side will be promoted with two more wins.

Second-top Team Northumbria, a point behind Stockton with three games to go, have a tough task at fifth-top Billingham Town, who have a slim chance of promotion themselves.

Town secretary Peter Martin said: “Everyone’s fit. The only person missing is Jamie Davis, who has a one match ban for a sending off.

“It will be a tough game. They only need a few more points for promotion, and we need points to keep pressure on the Synners and Heaton Stannington.”

Billingham Synthonia, four points clear in third position, journey to Whickham with both Austin Johnston and Conor Winter still suspended.

Nathan Mulligan and John Seaton both return though, following their recent suspension. Other than that, they have a full squad to choose from.

Heaton Stannington, in fourth, aim to get back to winning ways at home to Hebburn Town, having seen their 11-match winning run end in midweek.

Their squad is unchanged, except for Jonathan Wright, who is a doubt due to a slight injury.

Hebburn have Channon North and Alan Pegram back, but Chris Feasey is a big doubt and Jason Blackburn and Glen Hargrave are missing.

Crook Town, a point above Willington in fourth-bottom spot, are at home to seventh-placed Blyth Town, who are aiming to make sure of a top-eight finish and FA Cup qualification for next season.

Crook should have a strong side out, while Blyth have goalkeepers Mathew Crook and Michael Robinson both still out injured. Goalkeeping coach David Hansen steps in.

Manager Mick Connor hopes that Mathew Crook will be fit enough to play. Dean Walker is available for the run-in after an ankle injury.

Tow Law Town, in 13th, can close the gap on Northallerton, in 11th, too two points by beating the Yorkshire side away from home.

Northallerton must give fitness tests to Jack Proctor and Matty Dixon, while Stephen Cheeseman returns.

Bottom club Ryton & Crawcrook Albion, who host Bedlington Terriers, are searching for a fourth manager of the season following the shock resignation of Peter Bryson only two months into the job.

A flurry of activity before the signing deadline saw former players Liam Barker, Rhys Harbottle, Tom Phillips and Phil Hodges return to the fold and keeper Neil Postlethwaite signed from Whickham and Craig Webb from Ashington.

Harry Mitchell sits out the last game of his three match suspension and Craig Webb is unavailable, but David Below is available again to face the Terriers who have already beaten Ryton twice this season.

Second-bottom Esh Winning are away to Brandon United tonight, looking to extend their advantage to four points.

