Northern League: Four-goal Ryhope hold on for thrilling success

Ryhope CW won a smashing First Division game 4-3 against Newcastle Benfield, maintaining their impressive run of home goals.

Benfield went in front after just five minutes, when Paul Bryson fired his shot past goalkeeper Jonny Ball, but Ryhope equalised two minutes later, when Kyle Davis gave visiting keeper Andrew Grainger no chance with his effort.

Bryson regained Benfield’s lead on 25 minutes, but Davis bagged his second to make it all square again 10 minutes later.

Gary Pearson’s men made it 3-2 just before half time, after experienced defender Leon Ryan’s header found the net, and they looked good for all three point when Callum Munro made it 4-2 in the 52nd minute.

Benfield did pull another goal back to make it 4-3, through John Campbell, but Ryhope held on for an excellent and entertaining win.

Sunderland RCA gave away a 2-0 half time lead when they travelled to Ashington, with the hosts hitting back to win thanks to three second-half goals, securing a first victory in eight games.

Liam McBryde forced the ball home for RCA’s opener after keeper Conor Grant parried Michael Charlton’s effort, then, on 43 minutes, he scored his second, converting a Stephen Callen cross.

Ashington were a different team after the break and reduced the deficit in the 56th minute, when Craig Scott brought down Dale Pearson in the box and Kyle Downey converted the resulting penalty.

Eight minutes later, following a good move, sub Lee McAndrew found himself in on goal and his shot beat goalkeeper Jonathan Carmichael, making it 2-2.

Ben Harmison then got Ashington’s winner, heading home McAndrew’s cross.

Seaham Red Star dropped to ninth, after they went down 2-1 at Marske United.

The Seasiders were in front in the 35th minute, when Curtis Round’s shot found the net after hitting the post on the way in.

Red Star levelled six minutes later, when home keeper Robert Dean’s clearance was hit back goalwards by David Palmer, going in off the post, despite Dean arguing that the ball had not crossed the line.

Marske clinched victory in the 81st minute, when Glen Butterworth stabbed the ball home, following a goalmouth scramble.

Washington were probably the happier team after a 0-0 draw at home to relegation rivals Guisborough Town, maintaining a nine-point gap to the drop zone.

Washington’s Matthew Waters maybe could have done better in just the third minute, when he headed over from close range.

Late in the game, Jake Fowler had a great chance for the Mechanics, but his volley also went over the bar.

With a few minutes left, the Priorymen could have snatched all three points, but Michael Roberts effort from 30 yards went narrowly wide.

Bottom club Chester-le-Street lost their relegation crunch clash 1-0 at home to West Allotment Celtic.

Michael Hall’s 29th-minute header proved enough for the visitors, who moved three points above Chester.

Chester-le-Street hit the post twice and dominated much of the game and Lee Mole missed a sitter from close range, while Dominic Laws got clean through in the second half only to fire wide.

Chester manager Colin Wake said: “I am very disappointed. We dominated the game from start to finish and gave away a poor goal.

“We had a couple of chances in each half and controlled the game throughout, but just could not find a cutting edge.

“Although I am pleased with the performance, which was excellent, I am very disappointed with the result.”

West Allotment boss Paul Stoneman said: “I am delighted with our 1-0 win and perhaps we created a bit of our own luck. Fair play to Chester, they challenged us in all departments and we rode our luck a little bit in the game.

“I am well and truly over the moon with the result. We have not had much luck this season so far and this result is a big boost for us and a big, big win.

“Hopefully, we can keep it going and get a few more positive results in the games to come.”

Consett remain seventh, despite losing 3-1 at home to Dunston UTS, who are now 15 points clear of trouble.

Striker Liam Thear gave UTS a second-minute lead, but Consett equalised when Luke Sullivan’s 40th-minute effort crawled over the line, beating goalkeeper Jack Norton.

Dunston regained the lead in the 49th minute, when Dale Burrell beat the offside trap and fired past Ben Cole. Warren Byrne tapped home a third with seven minutes to go.

South Shields outgunned West Auckland 5-0 to maintain their title push.

David Foley, in blistering form, opened the scoring after 30 minutes. Robert Briggs soon added a second, and Foley made it three from close range.

The ex-Hartlepool United forward added two more goals in the second half, to take his tally to four.

Leaders North Shields retained their 11-point advantage on South Shields, who have three games in hand, as Ryan Carr and Craig McFarlane secured a 2-1 win at Penrith.

Bishop Auckland lost 2-1 at Whitley Bay, after leading through Andre Bennett’s 29th-minute goal, scored after a mistake by goalkeeper Tom Flynn,

Andy Robertson equalised from close range, three minutes later, then Alex Kempster scored a 67th-minute winner, following an excellent Kyle Patton cross.

The battle of third v fourth, Shildon against Morpeth Town, was postponed, due to a waterlogged pitch.