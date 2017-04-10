Northern League: Easington rocked by Willington defeat

Easington Colliery slipped to seventh place in Division Two after a surprise 2-1 defeat at lowly Willington on Saturday.

The Hall Lane men moved up two place to fifth-bottom spot after holding on for three precious points.

Jack Pounder hit the post for Easington before Willington made a 12th-minute breakthrough in fortunate fashion.

Ryan Cummings sent over a cross, and it was missed by keeper Kyle Donaldson before dropping into the net.

Easington rallied and Aidan Goodey hit the woodwork with a free-kick, with the ball running along the line before being cleared.

Willington doubled their advantage three minutes into the second half. Easington claimed that Chris Storey’s header had been cleared off the line, but the assistant referee flagged that the ball had crossed it, and, after a discussion with the referee, the goal was given.

David Paul had an effort ruled out for a foul as the Colliers rallied, but they got back into it on 79 minutes when Goodey’s corner flew straight into the net.

Willington held on for the win, despite determined effort from the visitors, with Dylan Elliott and Paul going close, while Bryan Norton headed against the post and keeper William Preston made a fine stop to keep out a Goodey free-kick.

At the top, Stockton Town and Team Northumbria were both promoted to the Ebac Northern League.

The Teessiders romped to a 6-1 win over Alnwick Town

Two goals from Max Craggs and Kevin Hayes, plus efforts from Kallum Hannah and Alan Cosavella, were more than enough to win the game, with Tony Brown replying.

Team Northumbria played out a goalless draw at Billingham Town to earn the point they required for promotion.

Third-top Billingham Synthonia lost 2-0 at Whickham, for whom Dale Fitzpatrick scored twice, to leave the door open for Heaton Stannington.

But the Tynesiders could not capitalise, as they went down 1-0 at home to Hebburn Town to stay four points behind,

An 88th-minute goal from Adam Rundle, converting a cross from Channon Norton, won the day for Hebburn.

Crook Town came from behind to secure a 3-1 home win over Blyth Town, lifting them three places to sixth-bottom spot.

Blyth led with Gary Day’s sixth-minute strike, but Daniel Pigg equalised right on half-time.

In the second half, Callum Johnston put the Millfield men ahead in the 51st minute and six minutes later Pigg scored his second to clinch a crucial win.

Tow Law Town went down 3-2 at Northallerton Town, who went ahead through Danny Jones’s goal.

Mark Sims made it 2-0, but Tow Law fought back to 2-2 with goals from Lee Whitworth and Jordan Lee. The winner came on 75 minutes, when Nicky Martin fired home.

Bottom club Ryton & Crawcrook Albion, who slipped four points behind Esh Winning when their rivals won at Brandon United on Friday night, cut the gap to three points, and they have a crucial game in hand.

Ryton took the lead against Bedlington Terriers with a Moore strike, but Kyle Oliver’s 81st-minute effort earned Terriers a point.

On Wednesday, Ryton will hope to take all three points from their trip to Brandon United, while Esh are away to Blyth Town.