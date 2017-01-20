Northern League: Easington ready for huge promotion six-pointer against Synthonia

Easington Colliery are geared up for a crucial home Second Division clash with Billingham Synthonia tomorrow.

The Colliers go into the game in sixth place, just three points behind promotion rivals Synners in third spot.

Colliery chairman Paul Adamson said: “Out injured are Shaun Smith, Ian Redman, Jake Fenton and Bryan Norton. Apart from that, we will have a squad of 18 to pick from.

“It will be a tough game, we need to beat them to keep in touch with the top three.”

Synthonia are without Nathan Steel, who has a knee injury, while Austin Johnston is out with a one-game ban.

Durham City, in fourth, travel to lowly Willington, looking for a win to keep their promotion push on track.

Struggling Crook Town, now under Wilf Constantine’s control, welcome Thornaby in a vital game at the bottom.

Joe Grant, Jamie Tunstall and Lewis Brown are all suspended, but otherwise Crook also have a full squad.

Tow Law Town will include new signing Gareth Matthews at home to leaders Team Northumbria.

Lawyers secretary Steve Moralee said: “We have brought David Littlefair on to the management team. He will join Steve Murray and Kevin Dixon and we are hopeful to get one more signing before the game.”

“Team Northumbria are doing well at the moment, and we’ve had two good games against them already. We are hoping the game goes well for us.”

Brandon United entertain Bedlington Terriers.

Visiting manager Paddy Atkinson said: “We haven’t had a game for two weeks and should have everybody back for the game, depending on work commitments. When you have not played for two weeks, there might be a few rusty, so looking to dust off those cobwebs.”

Fifth-placed Billingham Town travel to Hebburn Town, in eighth.

Bedford Terrace manager Barry Oliver said: “Mark Dixon and Jamie Davis are out suspended. Matty Crossen is back into the squad as he was unavailable last Saturday, as he was away with Team GB.

“We are thin on the ground at the moment with only a 15-man squad available. We know Hebburn is always a tough place to go to, and with Channon North up front, they’re tricky to deal with, but we’re going there with confidence.”

“Our aim is to push on for the remainder of the season. I spoke with the lads on Tuesday night and we’re going to give promotion a real go and it’s in our own hands.

“We’re looking forward to the game and we are a match for anybody these days.”

There is one match tonight, with Esh Winning hosting Ryton & Crawcrook Albion in a crunch “six-pointer” bottom-of-the-table clash.

Albion will have both Andrew Farrey and Mark McMeekin available again, having served r three-match suspensions.

Sunderland Academy goalkeeper Anthony Patterson impressed on his Ryton debut in last week’s defeat at Team Northumbria and may start, if regular stopper Ross Coombe hasn’t fully recovered from his recent illness.

Last week’s loss was costly, with Lee Brown set to miss the rest of the season following a serious knee injury. David Backhouse is likely to miss out this weekend, having tweaked his hamstring.