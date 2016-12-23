Northern League: Easington raring to box clever against joint leaders Stockton Town

Easington Colliery face a tough Boxing Day game at home to Second Division joint leaders Stockton Town (11am kick-off).

Colliery secretary Billy Banks said: “We have a full squad available, with Bradley Varga returning to the club from Newton Aycliffe.

“As long as the rain and snow holds off, it should be OK. They’re on a high at the minute and the top of the table is that tight between the top six or seven teams, anything can happen.”

Stockton boss Michael Dunwell has a full squad available, with Liam Jordan fit again.

Sixth-top Durham City journey to Hebburn Town, in eighth for an 11am kick-off.

Hebburn manager Scott Oliver said: “Glen Hargrave, Adam Rundle, Channon North and Chris Thompson all return, but Chris Smith will be missing.

“We were garbage last Saturday so we need a huge improvement for Boxing Day. We need to be fully focused and we’re going to improve.”

Tow Law Town travel to Willington (11am) looking to avenge August’s home derby defeat.

Lawyers secretary Steve Moralee said: “We should have a full squad available and have no suspensions or injuries.

“Matty Soulsby and Kevin Dixon will be returning after their suspensions, while striker Chris Mordue will also be available following a vacation. We want to win the local derby and have the bragging rights.”

Promotion rivals Billingham Synthonia and Billingham Town, sitting third and fourth, meet at Central Avenue in their biggest derby in years (11am).

Synners miss Conor Winter, as he starts a three-game suspension, while Anthony Peacock is struggling with a back injury and faces a late fitness test. Matthew Crust and Austin Johnston are free from bans.

Town’s only doubt is Mark Dixon.

Synthonia manager Conrad Hillerby said: “It’s always a grudge match. Both teams are in a promotion position so it’s not just a local derby.

“We’re looking forward to it, and looking forward to a decent crowd.”

Blyth Town have Josh Miller back for the home derby against Bedlington Terriers, while Gary Day is still recovering from his recent operation.

Heaton Stannington should have Gary Dixon and Dan Robinson fit to return at home to Alnwick Town.

Alnwick manager Richard Mitchell includes new signings Joseph Henderson and Jordan Miller, but Jonny Wilson misses out after two excellent performances.