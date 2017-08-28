Northern League: Easington can’t halt Northallerton’s perfect record

Have your say

Easington Colliery slipped to 13th place in the Division Two table after failing to halt table-toppers Northallerton Town’s 100% start to the season.

The Yorkshire club made it five wins out of five with a 3-1 home success.

Aaron Ramsbottom scored at the second attempt to give them a seventh-minute lead, following a good cross from Shaun Hudson.

Easington deservedly equalised on the half-hour when Jayven Redman picked up a ball well outside the penalty area on the left and sent in a shot which beat the keeper and went in off the crossbar.

But Northallerton regained the lead with an own goal midway through the second half, before Hudson killed off the Colliers, tapping in from close range, giving keeper Kyle Donaldson no chance.

Durham City were held to a 2-2 draw at home to landlords Willington.

Jason Brazauskas fired home in the sixth minute to give Willington the lead, only for Bradley Hird to level on 18 minutes.

On the stroke of half-time, Conor Winter restored Willington’s lead, but. a minute into the second half, Steven Malloy fired home a second equaliser.

Chester-le-Street’s woes continued with a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of on-form Whickham.

Lee Mole did fire the Cestrians ahead, in the 14th minute, but goals from Kallum Broadhead (39 and 74, the second a penalty), Kyle Wharton (60) and Joe Mole (62) steered the Tynesiders home.

Tow Law Town defeated Billingham Town 2-1 and sit second in the table.

Dean Thexton’s sixth-minute opener was added to by Kai Hewitson, after 29 minutes. Liam Travers pulled one back with five minutes to go, but Tow Law held on.

Brandon United lost 1-0 at third-placed Jarrow, with Max Kirkham notching. Jarrow had Dean Martin sent off after just 10 minutes for an alleged stamp.

Gavin Brown scored the only goal for Esh Winning, who beat Darlington RA, while Crook Town defeated Ryton & Crawcrook Albion 2-1, courtesy of effort sfrom Christopher Emms (penalty) and Kyle Morris. Callum Turnbull responded.

Hebburn Town and Heaton Stannington drew 1-1. Dean Imray gave Heaton the lead on 48 minutes, but Paul Chow’s penalty levelled matters.

Today, Easington Colliery entertain Hebburn at 1pm, while Jarrow visit Alnwick (3pm), Billingham Town host Thornaby (11am) and Whickham go to Ryton (11am), Tow Law look to extend their unbeaten start at home to Willington tomorrow night.