Northern League: Davis, Melvin and Sakr back to bolster Ryhope for Ashington challenge

Ryhope CW have three men back for tomorrow’s home First Division clash with Ashington.

Ryhope manager Gary Pearson said: “We will have Kyle Davis back from suspension and he has been a big miss – he was out for the last three games.

“Joey Melvin and Adam Sakr are also available. We’re looking forward to the game – we’ve played Ashington twice already and were beaten both times, so it will be a good test to see where we are, and hopefully get back to winning ways.”

Ben Harmison and Lee McAndrew have both been ruled out for Ashington. Kyle Downey could return to the squad, but there is a doubt over the fitness of defender Jonathan Tiffoney.

Seaham Red Star travel to Whitley Bay for their first league game of 2017.

Co-managers Chris McCabe and Paul Johnson have only the one absentee, Ryan Burton, who is about a week away from resuming his place in the squad.

Burton was injured in the final game of the 2014/15 season and is looking forward to his return following a lengthy absence.

Defensively, Bradley Staunch has come into the side in recent weeks and played well alongside David Scorer.

Warren Byrne’s loan from South Shields has expired and he has returned to the Mariners. Andrew Jennison is still waiting to make his starting debut following his move from Jarrow Roofing.

Whitley Bay will once again be without their two main strikers, who are both injured. Adam Shanks is out for another month, but Andy Robertson is not far away from a return to fitness.

In their absence, teenage striker Kyle Patton is expected to retain his place.

Callum Anderson picked up an ankle knock in Tuesday’s 4-0 win at Chester-le-Street and may be doubtful, but Ross Wilkinson is back in the squad.

Recent signing Thibault Charmey is likely to be included in the starting 11 and Peter Glen-Ravenhill is also expected to feature.

Washington entertain leaders North Shields at Nissan.

Mechanics manager Richie Latimer said: “We should have a full squad, and also available will be new signing Josh Day, who’s come in from West Allotment Celtic.

“It will be a tough game against North Shields, but they’re coming to our place, so hopefully we can do something and get a good result. It will be a good test.”

North Shields have a fully fit squad. Curtis Coppen is back in contention after missing the Boxing Day game at Newcastle Benfield through suspension.

Chester-le-Street travel to Newton Aycliffe and are missing Mark Peck, Aaron Reynolds, Jack Honour, Dan Bedding, Michael Graver and Craig Marron, but the Cestrians are hoping to make at least one new signing in time for the game to bolster the squad.

West Auckland head to Consett, with Mark Hudson back from suspension.

Official Cliff Alderson said: “Grant Hickman will probably make his debut, but we will still be without recent signing Lewis Galpin through suspension.

“It will be a difficult game. Consett are going through a good run of results, and we’re on a bad run, but hopefully we can come away with something.”

Easington Colliery, without a win in six matches in league and cup, travel to Thornaby in Division Two.

The Teessiders have lost just once in six, so the pressure will be on Paul Frame’s men, who are just six points adrift of the promotion places.

Tow Law Town seek only a third home league win when they host Brandon United.

Brandon have Kyle Wren, Kane Todd and Daniel Quine back, with secretary Barry Ross saying: “It’s a local derby and could go either way. We’re both in the same place, so will be a tough game.”

Lawyers have a full squad, barring the unavailable Liam Dixon, and secretary Steve Moralee said: “It will be a good game. We’re looking for a good result to continue our end-of-year form.”

Fifth-bottom Willington travel to Whickham, who have twins Mark and David Fitzpatrick suspended, while Chad Collins is out with a groin problem and Andrew Brown is not available as he has his 30th birthday celebrations.

Whickham boss Robin Falcus said:“We played them away at the beginning of the season when we were doing well and won 7-0, but we are expecting a tougher game this time. They’ve picked up and we’ve tailed off.

“I had the lads in training over Christmas, so hopefully we’ll be fitter than them. We’ve been working hard and hopefully fitness should tell.”

Managerless Crook Town, in third-bottom spot, visit bottom club Esh Winning with a fully fit squad.

Esh boss Tony Boakes said: “We should have a full squad available. Ben Addison will be returning after a long injury, and new signing Kai Hewitson should get his debut. I was Crook’s manager last year, so it would be nice to get a win against an old club.”

Durham City, in fifth place, journey to improving Northallerton, who have won four of their last six games, drawing the other two.

Third-top Billingham Synthonia entertain leaders Stockton Town without ex-Ryhope CW striker Conor Winter, who serves the last game of his suspension, though Matthew Crust returns after three weeks out with a hip injury.