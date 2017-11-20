Northern League: Chester on the up with fine victory, and Durham dazzle leaders Northallerton

Chester-le-Street maintained their new-found momentum to climb to fifth-bottom spot in Division Two thanks to Saturday’s 4-1 home win over Brandon United.

The Cestrians raced into an early 2-0 lead, thanks to strikes from Kevin Dixon and Daniel McGuire.

Although United pulled one back through Dan Madden, shortly after half-time, further goals from Michael Hepplewhite and Arron Thompson sealed a smashing win for the hosts.

Durham City enjoyed a terrific 3-1 success away to leaders Northallerton Town.

Although Town went ahead after 20 minutes, thanks to Richard Walker’s penalty, Bradley Hird equalised soon after, also from the penalty spot.

Ten minutes into the second half, Craig Hennis put City 2-1 up, netting from close range.

Then, with just seven minutes left, Chris Pattinson raced clear to put City 3-1 ahead, capping off an excellent away win.

Billingham Town were well beaten by visitors Blyth, who rose to fourth place on the back of their 4-0 victory.

There was not hint of the goals to come when the first half ended scoreless. Gary Day made the breakthrough on 64 minutes, converting a penalty, then David Robinson bagged a double, sandwiching a strike from Michael Chilton.

Ryton & Crawcrook Albion narrowly beat Darlington RA 1-0, with the all-important goal coming in the 59th minute, courtesy of Tyler Davis.

Bedlington Terriers lost 2-1 at home to Heaton Stannington, who moved back into second place with the win.

Jonathan Wright scored twice for Heaton, one in each half, with Calvin McMahon replying.

Jarrow scored a late winner to beat Thornaby 2-1 at Perth Green, thanks to a late strike from Nick Quinn.

Earlier, Quinn had given the home side the lead, only for Daniel Chapman to equalise.

Crook Town’s home game postponed against West Allotment Celtic was postponed because of an unsafe surface.

There are no midweek Second Division matches, but Chester-le-Street host Easington Colliery, who had a free weekend, in the Ernest Armstrong Memorial Cup tomorrow night.

Durham City welcome Thornaby to Willington and Tow Law, surprisingly beaten by Esh Winning on Friday, entertain Bedlington.