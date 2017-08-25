Northern League: Chester boss seeks improvement in front of goal

Chester-le-Street boss Colin Wake admits his team’s struggles in front of goal are already in danger of hampering their season in Division Two.

Wake’s side host Whickham tomorrow, with the Cestrians’ chief demanding his forwards start producing the goods after just four goals in their first five league games.

That form sees them sit 15th in the table after two wins, though all of their games have been tight affairs so far.

Wake said: “Missing through injury are Aaron Reynolds, Connor Lyon, Matthew Ridley, and Joe Grant, while Craig Marron is suspended.

“Back into the squad come Kieran Megran, Dylan Crook, Andrew Clarkson and Danny Hepplewhite.

“We are struggling to score goals at the current time, which is proving very costly.

“We need to improve our play in the final third and if we started to take half of the chances created, we would be in a much healthier position.”

Whickham are sixth in the table and Chester’s secretary Joe Burlison said: “We already have a few players carrying injuries and it’s always a tight game against Whickham, and with them being close to the top at the moment, I predict they will come firing all cylinders.”

Also flying are Division Two leaders Northallerton, who are the hosts for Easington Colliery tomorrow.

Colliery manager Paul Frame: “We go into the game on the back of a couple of decent results. After the win against Esh Winning and draw against Durham, we’ll be looking to take something from Northallerton.”

Club captain Chris Pearson and James Appleby will both miss the game. David Paul will also miss out as he starts his three match suspension, and Jordan Hailes is likely to regain the captaincy in Pearson’s absence.

Durham City ‘host’ landlords Willington in an odd derby clash.

Willington manager Anthony Lee said: “It’s a big derby, and will be a tough game. We’re the away team at home!

“They play a lot of football and we will try and match them up.”