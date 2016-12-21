Northern League: Charlton doubles up in RCA triumph

Sunderland RCA made it four wins in a row in all competitions with an excellent 4-2 away win at Dunston UTS last night.

Victory took Martin Swales’ side up to 11th place in the Ebac Northern League’s First Division – and repeated their 3-1 FA Vase success at Dunston earlier this month.

The visitors endured a nightmare start when they fell behind after just six minutes, when Chris Youldon scored with a deft header, beating goalkeeper Josh Carmichael.

But the Wearsiders were level five minutes later, when striker Liam McBryde fired home past home keeper Stefan Holden.

RCA forged in front on 33 minutes, after a great pass from James Cassidy found Michael Charlton, who made no mistake.

Charlton made it 3-1, scoring his second of the evening on 62 minutes, after he beat keeper Holden to a long ball and was able to walk it into an open net.

Clayton Davis finished superbly to kill off Dunston with a fourth RCA goal with 11 minutes to go, though the Tynesiders had the last word, with Liam Thear firing home on 86 minutes.

RCA are back in action on Boxing Day when they host neighbours Ryhope CW at Meadow Park (noon kick-off).

Chester-le-Street remain bottom of the league and are 10 points from safety, after they lost 2-0 at home to Seaham Red Star, who are up to seventh place.

After a goalless first half, Red Star took the lead in the 58th minute when David Scorer rose to bullet a header into the top corner, giving goalkeeper Joe Clayton no chance.

Red Star made the game safe in the 87th minute, when Warren Byrne was pulled down in the box and he stepped up to score from the penalty spot himself, to make it 2-0.

Seaham have no Boxing Day game, but they head to Consett on Tuesday night.

Defending champions Shildon moved up to third place, above Morpeth Town, when they scored a late winner at neighbours Newton Aycliffe to seal a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

The Railwaymen finally broke the deadlock on 87 minutes, when Anthony Bell scored direct from a free-kick, high into the net, to beat Phillip Pentony in the Aycliffe goal.

In the only game in Division Two, Team Northumbria secured a narrow 1-0 win at Bedlington Terriers to move back to the top of the table on goal difference over Stockton Town.

The crucial goal came in the 68th minute, when they were awarded a penalty and Ben Dibb-Fuller stepped up to convert from the spot-kick, sending keeper Jak Wells the wrong way.

* Meanwhile, Darren Williams has departed First Division club West Auckland.

Steven Sklnner and Williams teamed up earlier this season in a joint management team, but Skinner has now taken sole command.

Ex-Sunderland defender Williams, 39, has previously coached at Washington and been manager of Evo-Stik League club Whitby Town.