Northern League: Callen at the double as RCA sink Ryhope CW for fifth successive win

Sunderland RCA grabbed the derby bragging rights by winning yesterday’s Division One derby at home to Ryhope CW.

The 2-0 Meadow Park success was a fifth straight win for Martin Swales’ men.

Ryhope held firm until the 35th minute, when Stephen Callen’s excellent shot finished off a neat team move, when he beat visiting keeper Jonny Ball.

The killer second goal came two minutes from time when Ball made an error and Callen walked the ball into the net from just a yard out.

Shildon moved up to third place with a fine 3-1 win over Bishop Auckland.

Danny Parker headed past Ed Wilczynski for a 17th-minute opener, and Shildon doubled their lead on 35 minutes, when Lewis Wing fired in from long range.

On 40 minutes, Wing scored his second after being put through by Amar Purewal, clinically side-footing home.

Bishops bagged a 78th-minute consolation when a long ball found Andrew Johnson and he beat keeper Peter Jeffries.

Second-top South Shields beat visitors Penrith 4-1 in front of 1,228 fans at Mariners Park.

David Foley opened the scoring after 12 minutes, curling a 20-yard shot in off the post. Carl Finnigan turned in a left-wing cross for 2-0 early in the second period and, three minutes later, Foley scored his second when he robbed a defender and ran clear from halfway to slot home.

Grant Davidson’s header cut the deficit, but Julio Arca made the game safe, scoring from the penalty spot soon after.

Leaders North Shields had to come from behind to win 2-1 at Newcastle Benfield, who rued a missed Paul Brayson penalty.

A defensive mix-up let in John Campbell, who fired past Kyle Hayes from 20 yards in the third minute. North Shields equalised on 42 minutes, when Mark Lancaster’s cross found Craig McFarland unmarked, though his shot took a slight deflection before sailing past keeper Andrew Grainger.

Shields won it on 83 minutes when Lee Mason’s cross found its way into the net.

Guisborough Town gave themselves a lift in their battle against relegation, edging home 1-0 at Marske United, with Lee Bythway scoring from 12 yards.

West Allotment Celtic also boosted their survival chances, forcing a 2-2 draw at neighbours Whitley Bay.

Liam Hudson headed in a corner to give Celtic a fifth-minute lead, but Bay turned it around with two goals in 10 second-half minutes – Tom Potter finished off a fine team move from 18 yards and Callum Patton’s direct free-kick squirmed through keeper Chris Bannon’s grip.

However, Celtic levelled in the 90th minute, when Stephen Young’s shot was saved and Hudson followed up to nudge the ball home from close range.