Northern League: Big Wallace blow rocks Ryhope CW ahead of Washington showdown

Ryhope CW have been hit by a big blow ahead of tomorrow’s home First Division derby against Washington at the Recreation Park.

Assistant manager Stuart Gooden said: “Chris Wallace is out with a damaged cruciate ligament, so could be out for the season, which is very disappointing.

Ryhope CW's Chris Trewick (red/white) takes on City of Liverpool in last week's FA Vase tie. Picture by Kevin Brady

“Josh Home-Jackson is out with hamstring injury and Anthony Lowerson is definitely out injured.

“Richard Paxton and Thomas Bott are unavailable through holidays and Corey Nicholson serves a one-match suspension.”

Gooden, pleased with the midweek League Cup win at Hebburn Town, added: “I hope we get back to winning ways after a couple of narrow defeats - we haven’t played too bad, but we are not having much luck.

“We have had back to back league defeats, so we want to change that, but we know it will be a difficult game. We will go into the match full of confidence.”

Washington are second-bottom, looking to snap a seven-match losing streak in the league.

Sunderland RCA manager Martin Swales - looking for a boost after the midweek FA Vase exit - has injury problems ahead of their match at Newcastle Benfield.

Swales said: “Goalkeeper Neal Bussey is out, alongside Michael Charlton, Jonathan Davis, Colin Larkin and skipper Greg Swansbury, will not return for another two weeks.

“Craig Hodgson faces a late fitness test, after suffering with concussion in midweek.

“Newcastle Benfield are playing well, so it will be a tight game, but hopefully we can come away with the win. They have a good side, but we will keep pushing all the way.”

Seaham Red Star manager Chris McCabe also has injury problems ahead of their home game with Ashington.

He said: “We’re trying our best to bring players in - the injury list is the worst I’ve known in my time at the club.

“Last week, we had six missing through injury or work and had two players playing with injuries, who are now ruled out for the next few weeks.

“Andy Johnston should be back in the starting line-up, after missing the last five weeks.”

The midfielder had 25 minutes as a substitute in last Friday’s defeat at Jarrow Roofing.

Tom Price and Tom Bramley will be back in the squad, after missing out last week through work, while recent signing Harry Johnson could make his debut. However, Liam McBryde and Nicky Kane join the injured Craig Lynch, Lee Hetherington and Luke Bailey, while Ash Davis is still unavailable.

Ashington manager Steve Bowey is hoping to sign a player in time for the game, but he has to reckon without a suspended trio of defenders in Wayne Buchanan, Craig Scott and Luke Salmon.

Consett manager Mark Eccles has a fully fit squad available, apart from long-term injury absentee David Knight, at home to Shildon.

Eccles said: “This will be a tough game against a strong team, and we have to ensure we are up for it and perform like we did last weekend.

“It’s so important that we start to pick up more points now and keep ourselves in the top half of league and hopefully challenge for the title.”

West Auckland are at home to Jarrow Roofing, with visiting manager Richie McLoughlin believing his team face an uphill task.

He said: “It’s always a hard game when you go down there, and you face a task even before kicking off with their sloping pitch, while they are way ahead of us on points.”

Roofing continue to be disrupted by the unavailability of players, with Paul Garthwaite, Brad Varga, Chris Winn, Dan Kirkup, Ryan Burton, Dan Regan and David Lowrie all out.

The transfer-listed Darryll Donnelly is also out of contention, while Corey Barnes and Adam Shanks have left the club.

But Jamie Marshall returns to the squad and top scorer Dennis Knight is also available, after serving his three-match suspension.

Billingham Synthonia, bottom but boosted by successive wins in league and cup, journey to Newton Aycliffe.

Secretary Graham Craggs said: “Captain John Seaton has broken his foot and is going to be out for two months, while Lee Hume has ligament trouble and Foster Garton is out.

“But goalkeeper James Dawson returns and Craig Hindmarch could return to face his former club.

“We won our first game of the season last Saturday, so it gives us a bit of confidence, so we are hoping to continue our improved form.”

Stockton Town entertain Team Northumbria and are in fine spirits after their 4-2 FA Vase win over Bootle last week.

The Teessiders will be without Dale Mulligan, but Fred Woodhouse and Chris Stockton should be available.

Bishop Auckland visit Guisborough, with both sides on 21 points, while fifth-top Dunston UTS entertain Penrith, who are on the up despite sitting in third-bottom spot.

Elsewhere, North Shields host leaders Morpeth Town and second-placed Marske United welcome Whitley Bay in a battle of two of the league’s six remaining FA Vase survivors.