More Sunderland Sunday lge

Michael Noble inspired his beloved Thorney Close Inn side to a fine First Division victory as he took one for the team and went in goal.

He saw his team run out 3-1 winners against Oddies after Sam Collins, Craig Collins and Aaron Forrest cancelled out Davey Snowdon’s strike for the visitors.

David Robinson starred for Thorney, with Andrew Smith best for Oddies.

Anth Clifton came off the bench to score from two corners to earn The Royal Marine a 2-1 win at Jolly Potters.

Lewis Dodds’ early effort had given Potters the lead, but their slide down the table continues at an alarming rate.

Liam Brown shone for Potters, with keeper Marc Robison best for Marine.

Willow Pond shipped six goals to make it 116 conceded all season.

Kyle Reay notched for Willow, but Board Inn stormed home thanks to goals from Liam Steinberg, Dom Watson, Jordan Dagg, Mitchell Young and Liam Houghton (2), with Michael Wharton starring.

Anthony Davis stood out for Pond.

TC Plastics had to dig deep to grind out a 3-2 win against Ashbrooke Sports Club, despite Stuart Lawrence’s red card.

Luke Bell popped up with a double, but Josh Perry and John Hope-Hindmarsh levelled things. Goal machine Josh Farquhar then hit Plastics’ winner. Jon Dunn was Ashbrooke’s top man.

Hendon have lost their grip in the title challenge with another league defeat, 5-4 to The Stumble Inn.

Martin Thompson (2), Jake Tyrell and Micky Montgomery notched for Hendon, but braces from Rhys Antliff and John Thubron, plus a Corey Steele strike, saw Stumble home.

Goals from Marc McNulty, Gareth Stoker and Andrew Arnold weren’t enough for Redhouse Last Orders as Ryhope Top House had enough to take a 4-3 win.

Paul Brooke, Jake Taylor, Josh Winthrop and star man Elliot Tench gave Top House the edge.

The Park enjoyed a stroll as Vince Pattison’s men showed no mercy in a 13-2 Third Division win at Millfield Oddies.

Micky Pattison hit five goals, with Lewis Fairley and Dan Pattison adding hat-tricks. Ryan McCollin and Phil Conlin also notched, with Ganley and Rose responding.

Ryhope New Railway needed fresh legs from the bench to secure a 3-1 win at Millfield Free Gardeners.

Anth Murtha put Gardeners into an early lead, but two-goal McConville and Myles Nelson turned the game on its head.

Chris Hutcheon starred for New Railway.

Leaders Grange Park enjoyed an easy 5-1 win over Penshaw CC.

Nathan Groom, Liam Grimes, Gary Harding and a Shaun Fisk brace did the damage, with Liam Jordan replying. Liam Binks shone for Penshaw, with Ryan Rowe best for Grange Park.

The Dolphin are still rooted to the foot of the table after a 5-2 defeat to Westmount.

Star man Steven Dixon’s double and an own goal had Westmount cruising. Atkinson and Cowling made sure of the win, but Jon Wardle did bag a couple of replies. Keeper Darren Brown starred for Dolphin.

Wear United got back to winning ways with a 3-0 success against Wearmouth CW Juniors.

United missed a host of chances before taking the lead with a lucky Michael Smith effort. A poor clearance from the Wearmouth keeper fell for Smith, who controlled superbly and smashed home his second.

Some great keeping from Steven Barnes kept United on top, and Sam Wade made sure of the win, following a Messi-esque run and finish.

Wes Allen was Wearmouth’s top performer.

Gavin McAnaney’s hat-trick wasn’t enough for Silksworth Catholic Club to take all three points as plucky Park View kept plugging away to earn a valuable point in a 3-3 draw.

Troy Baker, Jack Callaghan and Jordon Southern fired past Silksworth star man Calum Bannan. Thomas Jones shone for View.