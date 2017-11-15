McWaters strike seals Durham City progress in Northern League Cup

Durham City journeyed to Bedlington Terriers and came away with a narrow 1-0 victory in the second round of the Brooks Mileson Memorial League Cup last night.

After a goalless first half, Kieran McWaters put the Citizens ahead in the 51st minute, and Ollie Hotchkiss’s men held on to clinch their progress.

Marske United lost 3-2 at home to North Shields, despite going ahead when Glen Butterworth fired home from the edge of the box.

Gareth Bainbridge levelled after 31 minutes, direct from a free kick, and four minutes later the Robins were in front, thanks to Dean Holmes.

Two mintues after that, Bainbridge scored his second to make it 3-1. Adam Wheatley gave Marske hope, with four minutes, but North Shields held on for a fine win.

Newton Aycliffe lost 2-0 to visitors Dunston UTS, with Mark Fitzpatrick’s early penalty added to by a rocket from David Hiftle.

Whickham were brave against First Division Newcastle Benfield and forced a 0-0 draw, but the visitors edged through 5-4 in the resulting shoot-out.

Stockton Town won well, 4-1 at Billingham Town, though three of their goals came in the final 12 minutes.

Jamie Owens’ brilliant strike was levelled by Billingham’s Daniel Lamberty, but Nathan Mulligan’s 78th-minute penalty restored the visitors’ advantage and further goals from Matty Garbutt and Owens sealed a comprehensive win.