Liam McBryde hat-trick sparks Seaham Red Star in friendly

Liam McBryde fired a clinical hat-trick as Seaham Red Star swamped a young Gateshead XI in last night’s 7-0 friendly win.Craig Lynch added a brace.

Spennymoor Town outgunned Stockton Town 4-0, with Mark Anderson’s brilliant strike added to by Jake Orrell, an own goal and Rob Ramshaw.

Blyth Spartans led Shildon from the third minute, with ex-Sunderland forward Jordan Laidler netting, but Dave Reynard levelled in a 1-1 draw.

Michael Mackay (2), Jordan Grieves and Adam Knowles guided Consett home 4-2 against Esh Winning. Steven Smithson and Callum Boakes replied.