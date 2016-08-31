Julio Arca commits future to South Shields by signing contract

Former Sunderland and Middlesbrough midfielder Julio Arca has committed his future to South Shields after signing a contract with the club.

Arca, who joined Shields last September, has snubbed interest from elsewhere to extend his stay at Mariners Park.

The Argentinean was a key part of last season's Northern League Division Two title-winning squad.

So far, he has made 37 appearances for the Mariners, scoring 13 goals. He has also taken on the role of vice-captain this season.

Arca said: "It's good to commit to the club even more.

"I'm really enjoying my football and it's the logical next step to reaffirm that commitment by signing the contract.

"The club is trying to be as professional as it can be and I want to be a part of that. I've thoroughly enjoyed the last year.

"I'm really looking forward to the rest of the season in Division One, which is going to be difficult.

"We've done really well over the last three games, though, especially the match at Penrith on Monday.

"We totally dominated the game and were very patient with the ball. It was a pleasure to be involved in that and hopefully we can continue to do well."

Meanwhile, Arca and Shields manager Jon King will deliver a coaching course at Mariners Park this Thursday and Friday for children aged between four and 14.

Places can be booked by texting your child's name, age and the words 'Mariners Park' to 07795 024333.

Arca and his Shields team-mates are next in action on Saturday, with the Mariners hosting Whitley Bay on what is non-league day. Kick-off is at 3pm.