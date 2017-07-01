Home start for city pair in TWR Bifolds Wearside League

Silksworth CW and Sunderland West End have both been handed home games on the opening day of the new TWR Bifolds Wearside League season.

The new term kicks off on Saturday, August 5, with Silksworth entertaining Harton and Westoe CW at Silksworth Welfare Park.

West End, meanwhile, host Cumbrians Cleator Moor Celtic at Ford Quarry. Newcomers Hebburn Town Reserves begin with a derby at Boldon CA.

West End meet Silksworth in an early city derby on Wednesday, August 9. The second weekend of the season sees Silksworth head to Redcar Athletic, last season’s runners-up, while West End have a Total Sport Alan Hood Charity Cup tie at Coxhoe Athletic.

Hebburn Town Reserves will play midweek matches at Hebburn Sports Ground, but weekend games will be played at Castle View Enterprise Academy in Castletown. Their first competitive match there is an Alan Hood tie against Darlington Reserves on August 12.