Hartlepool United visit Seaham Red Star for fund-raising friendly on Tuesday

Hartlepool United will visit Seaham Town Park on Tuesday night to take on Seaham Red Star in a fund-raising friendly (7pm).

Red Star’s matchday secretary, Gordon Hargrave, has been diagnosed with stage 4 bile duct cancer and has been receiving courses of chemotherapy, with doctors pleased with the results from the treatment.

Gordon has never let his spirits drop and has continued in his role for the club.

Proceeds from the match, which will see Northern League club Red Star’s first team in action, will be shared between causes close to Gordon’s heart, including the Macmillan Cancer Fund.

Admission prices are £5 (adults) and £3 (concessions) and there will also be collection buckets around the ground.

The game kicks off at the Ferguson Motor Repairs Stadium at 7pm.