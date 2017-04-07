Hall Farm Glasshus ready for biggest cup final in their history tonight

Hall Farm Glasshus are gearing up for tonight’s biggest match in the club’s history.

The Sunderland side are on course to win the league title, but victory in the Durham County Minor Cup final would be their crowning achievement.

They meet unbeaten Crook and District League title favourites Shildon Railway at Eppleton CW, with a 7.15pm kick-off.

Last week, Hall Farm exited the Washington Aged Peoples Trophy, going down 3-2 at Bishop Auckland Reserves after extra time.

Jon Brown, Reed Molloy and Adam Lee-Shield bagged Bishop’s goals, with Jordan Wymer their man of the match.

Star man Lee Pearce and Martin Hope hit Farm’s replies.

Wheatley Hill WMC, meanwhile, lost 2-1 at Teesside League outfit Billingham Town Reserves, with star man Lee Westgarth responding.

In the only league match, West Auckland Tunns outgunned Blackhill & Ebchester 5-1.

Stephen Brunskill bagged a brilliant hat-trick, backed by goals from Paul Bailes and Andrew Campion. Stephen Agnew replied.

Jamie Whitworth stood out for Tunns, while keeper Anthony Snowball stood out for Blackhill.