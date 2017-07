Four new clubs have joined the Swinburne Maddison Durham Sunday League for the coming season/

Hetton Social, Chester Park Inn, Durham Woodman Inn and Newton Aycliffe Navy Club are the new sides on board for the 2017-18 campaign, though eight of last season’s teams have departed, including Eppleton Cricket Club, Pelaw Grange Dogs, Washington Jays, Waldridge Park and Pelton Crown Inn.

There are 12 teams in the Premier and First Divisions, with 14 in the Second and Third Divisions.