FA Vase: Ryhope CW dreams dashed in front of big crowd, but Sunderland RCA live to fight another day

Ryhope CW saw their Buildbase FA Vase dreams dashed by City of Liverpool in front of a big, noisy crowd at the Recreation Park.

The North West Counties League side brought a vociferous following north and just about deserved their 2-1 victory.

Ryhope CW's Chris Trewick (red/white) scraps for the ball against Vase visitors City of Liverpoool. Picture by Kevin Brady

A tight first half ended with Liverpool going ahead late on, following a defensive error, as Joseph Camozzi beat Jonny Ball for the crucial opener.

Ryhope started the second half by upping the tempo, but they were rocked on the counter-attack as Karl Noon sent a fine shot past Ball from the edge of the box into the bottom right corner of the net, sparking wild celebrations from the visiting fans, who lit the first of two purple flares.

Ryhope kept battling, though, and were given a lifeline when defender Tom Bott rattled home a magnificent, fierce strike from fully 30 yards.

But Gary Pearson’s men could not find an equaliser, despite plenty of possession, and Liverpool, led by impressive striker Elliott Nevitt, could have added to their tally on the break.

Sunderland RCA, aiming for another long run in the Vase, will host Runcorn Linnets in a second round replay at Meadow Park tomorrow night (7.45pm), following a dramatic 1-1 draw after extra time.

North West Counties League Premier side Runcorn were reduced to 10 men after just seven minutes, with Kyle Hamid given a straight red card for a wild challenge on Nathan O’Neill, who had a goal disallowed a minute earlier.

RCA headed against the bar before going ahead with a superb free-kick from 20 yards by lively midfielder Dylan Elliott.

Runcorn levelled with a fine strike from long-range by Stuart Wellstead and RCA were rocked again just before the interval when Elliott was sent of.

The tie was tight all the way to the finish, going to extra time. Runcorn hit the post with the best chance of the extra half hour, and a tired RCA could not capitalise when the hosts had Matty Holmes dismissed with seven minutes left.

Shildon’s dreams are over for another year after a 2-1 defeat at Marske United in an entertaining tie.

Danny Earl gave the Seasiders a perfect start by smashing in a fourth-minute opener, but, just after half-time, Billy Greulich-Smith equalised from the penalty spot.

The game went into extra time and United bagged the vital third goal, as Craig Gott scored in his seventh consecutive match, in the 105th minute.

West Auckland had to scrap hard to sink Division Two battlers Billingham Town 3-2.

The home side led with an Arran Wearmouth strike, but Brandon Kirkbride equalised before half-time. West regained the lead with a Nathan Fisher strike, only for Jake Fenton to level it up again.

The winner came after 79 minutes, with Ben Wood netting from close range.

Stockton Town saw off North West Counties Premier side Bootle, winning 4-2 after extra time.

Joe Carter put the Teessiders ahead, only for Liam Loughlin to score twice in five minutes, including a penalty, to turn the tie around.

Max Craggs scored a beauty to level things up with 13 minutes left, and, in extra time, Jamie Owens and Craggs, with his second, sealed a memorable home win.

North Shields enjoyed a terrific 2-1 home win over Knaresborough Town.

Gareth Bainbridge capped his 200th Robins appearance with the opener just after half-time. Sub Blaine Hobson equalised 10 minutes later, but, with 11 minutes left, Bainbridge’s second goal sealed victory.

Second Division Thornaby lost 4-2 after extra time at home to Whitley Bay, having been seconds away from a shock win in normal time.

Andrew Robertson put Bay ahead, only for Thornaby to go 2-1 up with goals from Joe Hillerby and, in the 86th minute, Matty Robinson.

However, Ross Wilkinson equalised in the last minute, taking the game into extra time, where further goals from Scott Jasper and Kyle Patton allowed Bay to progress.

Former winners Morpeth Town endured a shock exit, going down 1-0 away to Wigan outfit Ashton Athletic, with Daniel Smith’s strike settling a close-fought tie.

Bedlington Terriers lost 3-0 at home to Newcastle Benfield, with Dylan McEvoy, Jake Orrell and Lewis Scorgie all netting, while Dunston UTS exited 1-0 at home to visiting Worksop Town, through Alec Denton’s 48th minute strike.

Tow Law Town must try again tomorrow away to 1874 Northwich after Saturday’s postponement.