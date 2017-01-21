Durham Sunday League: Wild Boar surge into Trophy semi-finals in super style

Houghton Wild Boar All-Stars earned a semi-final place in the Stepy’s Coaches President’s Trophy, defeating Chester BarSeven 5-2.

A scintillating five-goal first-half flurry put Wild Boar on their way to a derby date with Burnside WMC.

Houghton were three ahead after only 10 minutes. Craig Fletcher blasted home the first following a goalmouth melee, the second was a delightful shot in off the post from Liam Lusk and a Karl Anderson strike made it three.

Man of the match Lusk rounded the Chester keeper for 4-0 on 20 minutes, then Shaun Corner crashed a shot off the bar.

Lusk completed his hat-trick in fantastic style with a 20-yard lob over the keeper on 35 minutes.

Incredibly, there were no further goals until Chester’s Paul Botcherby pulled a couple back in the 70th and 80th minutes.

With five minutes left, home keeper Sean Simpson pulled off a classy point blank save to maintain the three-goal lead.

Chester Garden Farm RAR moved into the final of the same competition with a 3-2 triumph at Durham County.

Man of the match Michael Barron gave Garden Farm the lead on the half hour, and Tom Wray added a second in the second period.

County broke well to cut the deficit, but they fell 3-1 behind on 85 minutes when Adam Goodyear scored. County made it 3-2 with three minutes to go, but the visitors held on.

Bradley Hird and sub Alex Hird struck for County.

Pelton RAOB clinched their place in the Castle Insurance Alan Smith Memorial Trophy final, winning 1-0 at Newton Aycliffe Locomotion.

Pelton raced out of the blocks and were ahead in the first minute with a well taken but bizarre goal.

The ball looped over an Aycliffe defender’s head after rebounding off the corner flag but was dispatched into the top corner with a sweet volley from Jack Honour.

Aycliffe had the better of the remaining 89 minutes play, but Pelton, despite having a man sent off on the half hour, held firm, with the hosts rueing some simple missed chances.

Daryll Hall shone for Loco.