Durham Sunday League: Wild Boar All-Stars left to cling on against Sacriston after storming into three-goal lead

Houghton Wild Boar All-Stars had to cling on for victory against Sacriston WMC, despite being three goals up in their crucial battle at the bottom of Division One.

Boar, securing only their second win, opened the scoring late in the first half when a defensive error allowed David Banks to run in and slot past the advancing keeper.

Banks scored again 10 minutes later as star man Shaun Corner impressed for Boar,with some great runs at goal and excellent defending.

On the hour mark, it was 3-0. Liam McKitten’s shot was parried by the keeper into the feet of a defender, whose attempted clearance ricocheted off another couple of defenders into the net.

Home keeper Dean Clark made a wonderful save, diving at the feet of a Sacriston forward. He was beaten twice by David Winter in the final 10 minutes, but Boar managed to cling on in a nail -biting finale.

Durham County won an entertaining game 6-3 at Langley Park, who led 1-0 and 3-2.

Three goals in the final 10 minutes sealed County’s success, with Chris Brown (2), Alex Hird (2), Robson Brown and an own goal doing the damage.

James Wright, Matthew Wilkie and Jake Davison struck for Langley.

Houghton Chilton Lodge paid the price for a poor performance as Whitehills ran out 6-1 winners in Division Two.

Lodge’s Iain Macpherson blazed an early penalty over the bar, his second successive spot-kick miss and Whitehills capitalised to go ahead, Callum Grieves finishing off a good passing move with a close-range header.

Grieves soon added a second and he completed his hat-trick with a penalty early in the second half.

Nathan Flamson’s diving header made it 4-0 before Lodge replied, with centre-back Michael Renshaw nodding a free-kick beyond Liam Smith.

Whitehills, though, ensured a big win with further goals from Bradley Graham and Steven Boroumand (penalty). Shaun Hagan stood out in vain for Lodge.

East Rainton were good 2-0 winners at Grange Villa, with Ollie Hotchkiss and star man James Wood notching. Nathan Armin starred for Villa.

Lumley Snooker Club hit back from 3-0 down to level, but visitors Sedgefield SC snatched a 4-3 victory despite being down to 10 men following Luke Gibson’s dismissal.

Blake Husband broke quickly from midfield to smash the winner, his second goal of the game, with Ben Smith also netting twice.

Ushaw Moor Cricket Club produced a dominant performance to sink Lumley 4-0 away, with the game all but over, at 3-0, at half-time.

Tony Bussey fired a hat-trick, with Dale Morris also netting. Simon Cossar stood out for Lumley.

Pelton RAOB made it nine wins out of nine in the Premier Division, thumping hosts Ferryhill Celtic 4-0.

Pelton made the breakthrough after a tight first half, but two quick goals in the second period killed off Celtic.

Kenneth Ball (2), Cameron Nichol and sub Adam Quigley notched.

Sacriston Cricket Club felt their home clash with Ouston Cherry Tree was a must-win game, but they lost 2-1.

Sacriston dominated from the start and Rob Draper put them in front, but Cherry Tree battled back to win it with two second-half strikes from Chad Brennan.

Sedgefield St Edmund’s eased home 3-0 against Ferryhill Dynamos, whose star man was Josh Reay.

John Maddison and Glenn Donaldson notched before 17-year-old Kieran Parnaby hit a brilliant, first-time volley.

In Division Three, Bearpark won 2-1 at Durham Buffaloes Head, who had Wayne Gardiner on target. Steven Gibson starred for Buffs, but Dylan Crooks and John Blake gave Bearpark the edge.

Newton Aycliffe Navy Club edged a 3-2 victory at Ferryhill Community Hub, with Paul Cook and two-goal Anthony Harrison doing the damage.

Hetton Social Club drew 1-1 at Quarrington Hill WMC, coming from behind after Cris Winter’s goal. Both sides had goals disallowed and Hetton missed a penalty.

Chester Garden Farm hit back from a goal behind to win through to the fourth round of the JD Taxis Guards Cup, beating Lambton Lions 3-1.

Man of the match Jack Young’s strike had Lions in front at the break, but second-half efforts from Scott Howe, Michael Williamson and star man Jake Chisholm proved enough for Garden Farm.

Burnside WMC progressed with comfort, as expected, as star man Craig Ellison, Callum Munro and Derek Kelsey saw off Durham Rangers 3-0.

Newton Aycliffe Huntsman enjoyed a superb 4-1 victory at Hartlepool Lion Hillcarter to move through to the FA Sunday Cup third round.

They next host Liverpool side Campfield on December 10.

Hilda Park regained winning ways, with a 6-3 defeat of Kirk Merrington Half Moon in the Bishop Auckland Heart Foundation Trophy.

Dan Addison had a day to savour, grabbing a second-half hat-trick to ensure a comfortable victory.

Campbell Bell broke the deadlock in eight minutes and added a second on 33 minutes before Jamie Gordon hit home a free-kick for 3-0.

Stand-in keeper David Maguire did his bit in an entertaining game.

Sherburn Village cruised to a 12-0 win over Shildon Three Tuns, with five-goal Jordan Sanders leading the way.

James Ellis and Jamie Taylor weighed in with doubles, while Scott Arnott, Lee Broadley and Steven Forster also notched in a game which finished at the 70-minute mark.

Dubmire WMC edged a 2-1 victory at Spennymoor Ash Tree WMC, while Chilton WMC romped home 7-1 at Chester Park Inn and Pittington were 5-0 victors at Sacriston The Shoes.

Washington Cross Keys squeezed past Brandon Sports Club 4-2 on penalties, following a 2-2 draw in which Michael Alcock and Michael Fletcher netted for the hosts.

Framwellgate Moor WMC beat New Brancepeth WMC 3-1, while Durham Woodman Inn exited 5-1 to Willington Queens.