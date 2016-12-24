Durham Sunday League: Max factor changes complexion of cup crunch for Burnside

Dominant Burnside WMC stormed into the Stepy’s Coaches President’s Trophy semi-finals with a 5-1 win at Lambton Lions.

Craig Ellison, Lee Scott, Lewis Turnbull and a brace from man of the match Max Stoker sparked Burnside, with star man Matthew Rowntree firing the reply.

Houghton Town will meet Brandon Sports Club in the League Cup final.

Town came through a tough, well-matched semi-final with a 3-1 success against Washington Cross Keys.

Luke Duffield notched for Keys, whose star man was Darren Green.

In the other semi, Brandon were 2-1, 3-2 and 4-3 up, but hosts Sedgefield St Edmund’s took the tie to extra time before Brandon won 4-2 on penalties.

Lewis Brown, Glen Donaldson, Stephen Bagshaw and Paul Wilkinson struck for Saints, with Andrew Morris (2), David Fort and Michael Fort bagging Brandon’s goals. Robbie Shields was the visitors’ star man.

Newton Aycliffe Locomotion pipped Sherburn Village 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the Castle Insurance Alan Smith Memorial Trophy.

After a tight first half, Aycliffe dominated the second period and Corey Nicholson hit the opener when his shot took an awkward bounce over luckless keeper Tom Curry.

Jimmy Warnett fired a second into top corner from 20 yards before Jamie Abbott pulled one back.

Scott Arnott shone for Sherburn, who had Nick Marley sent off.

Houghton Wild Boar All-Stars enjoyed a pre-Christmas boost with a 2-1 win at Ferryhill Community Hub to climb to sixth place in Division Two.

Wild Boar keeper Sean Simpson was deservedly man of the match after pulling off a number of marvellous saves.

Boar led after 12 minutes when Steve Tunstall fired home from close range. Hub came close on a number of occasions and eventually equalised 10 minutes into the second half.

Simpson uperbly punched a 20-yard shot over the bar soon after, and Boar capitalised to win it on 70 minutes when Nick Thompson’s goalbound shot was punched over the bar by a Ferryhill defender.

The defender was red-carded and Liam Lusk sent the goalkeeper the wrong way with the subsequent penalty to clinch three valuable points.

Bede Lodge SC staged a brilliant second-half fightback from three goals down to rescue a point against High Handenhold Bird Inn.

Jonny Swift, Marc Wood, who was later sent off, and Dan Watkins had Bird on top, but two goals from sub Michael Kitching, and a Daniel Mann strike, ensured a point for Bede, whose star man was Andrew Bell. Ian Slater shone for Bird.

Leaders Durham County proved too strong for hosts Ushaw Moor Cricket Club in the battle of the top two, with their energy and quality shining through in a 5-0 away win.

Andrew son sBartle, star man Bradley Hird, Stanley Ogunsuyi, Joe Kerry and sub Alex Graham did the damage. Mark Burnham stood out for Ushaw Moor.

Chester Bar 18Seven ran riot in a 10-0 rout of 10-man Bishop Middleham, rising to second place as a result.

Sean Monaghan and subs David Wales and Craig Hill all notched doubles, supported by Michael Jones, Aaron walker, Damien Baston and Chris Howard (penalty).

Keeper Jonathan Hornsby shone in keeping the score down.

Promotion-chasing Ferryhill Dynamoes leapfrogged Hilda Park into fifth place in Division One with a resounding 8-2 away win.

Hilda, down to the bare bones, fell behind but levelled with a superb solo effort from Jamie Gordon.

Ferryhill, though, regained the lead before the break and four goals in 10 second-half minutes finished the game. Gordon did grab a second goal for Hilda, but Dynamoes ran the show.

Vinny Gash (3), Chris Devine (2), Luke Carr, Reece Marshall and Andrew Agar hit the visitors’ goals.

New Brancepeth WMC boosted their survival hopes with only a second win of the season, 2-0 at relegation rivals Whitehills.

John Kidd fired them in front, though they had to wait until four minutes from time to seal a deserved victory, with an outstanding volley from Ryan Burton.

Whitehills, only a point above the drop zone having played seven games more, rued a disappointing performance, never really testing keeper Phillip Pouton. Home goalie Liam Smith was their star man.

Front-runners West Rainton secured a 4-2 win over Framwellgate Moor WMC to go five points clear.

Keeper David Pritchard starred, with Andrew Ward, Mark Wild, Dan Summerbell and sub Chris Brown bagging the goals.

Sacriston The Shoes finished 2016 in style, drubbing lowly Witton Gilbert WMC 12-0 in Division Four.

After a slow start, they never looked back after scoring the opener and were eight up at the interval.

Star man Jack Moon hit four goals, backed by Philip Scott’s hat-trick, while Tom Illingworth (2), Jack McRobbie, Daniel Chipeta and a well-taken penalty from keeper John Paul Lee made it a dozen.

Keeper Paul Reid stood out for Witton.

Durham Rangers revelled in a Luke Muldown hat-trick as they claimed a battling 3-3 end to end draw at second-top Bearpark.

Ray Wilson, Carl Brown and star man Stephen Robertson notched for Bearpark.

Durham Buffaloes Head secured their second win of the month, upsetting Grange Villa with a 2-1 away success.

Villa only had 10 men at the start, including secretary Colin Harrison, although they reached full strength later.

Buffs struck first, stabbing home after a corner was not cleared, but Micky Gray equalised. Villa rued a host of missed chances and Buffs capitalised to win it with a brilliant solo effort five minutes from time.

Steven Gibson and star man Tristan Delf notched for Buffs. Michael Brown was Villa’s top performer.

Quarrington Hill scored with their only shots on target as they beat Gateshead Last Orders 2-0, with the visitors lacking the killer touch in front of goal.

Dan Foster was Last Orders’ top man.

Bowburn rocked fourth-top Lumley Snooker Club with a convincing 4-0 away win in Division Three.

Ben Uttley volleyed home a fifth-minute corner for the opener, but Lumley stayed in the game when their keeper dived to his left to save a Sean McGrail penalty, following a foul on Adam Kirk.

Daniel Crisp finished off good build-up play with a 10-yard strike for 2-0, then McGrail converted a Ben Johnson cross from an acute angle to make it three by half-time.

Jody White was left unmarked to smash home the fourth.

The match of the day ended all square as Lumley drew 2-2 with table-toppers Dubmire.

Jon Cossar and Ross Hughes struck for Lumley, with Brett Russell starring.

Newton Hall Jovial Monk succumbed 4-2 at Ouston Juniors, who boosted their survival chances.

Monk started brightly and led with a great counter-attack and finish from Dave Wile, but a free-kick into the top corner levelled it up.

Adam Baister put bottom club Monk back in front, but Ouston got the upper hand on the restart and they hit three goals to seal a vital victory.

Andrew Hall (2), Sam Hedley and Neil Worley notched Ouston’s goals, with Matthew Cornish starring. Keeper Rob Berry shone for Monk.

Hetton New Inn fought hard for a 2-2 draw at Pittington.

Pelton RAOB moved top of the Premier Division with a 6-2 win at Sacriston WMC.

Sacriston, who have lost all 12 league games, took an early lead, but there was no stopping Buffs as Cameron Nichol (3), Michael Graver (2) and Alex Peake notched.

Luke Wilson and David Winter hit Sacriston’s goals, with Ryan Green their top performer.

Chilton WMC moved level with third-bottom Ouston Cherry Tree thanks to a vital 4-1 win at their rivals.

Two goals each from Steven Ferguson and Kieran Harnett secured the victory, with Michael Searby pulling the strings in midfield .

Josh Fryer hit a late Ouston consolation.