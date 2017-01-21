Durham Sunday League: Magnificent seven maintains East Rainton title push

East Rainton maintained their title push in Division Four with a 7-2 success against Durham Buffaloes Head.

Lee Gaunt, Andrew Shepherd and James Wood all notched twice, while Olly Hotchkiss scored a screamer in a fine display.

Craig Hennis was star man for a team which made changes ahead of this weekend’s JD Taxis Guards Cup semi-final against Washington Cross Keys.

Buffaloes never gave up and kept on battling to pull two goals back, one an own goal and the other a smart finish by debutant Wayne Gardner.

James Richardson starred for Buffs.

Jack Young and Ross Mitchinson both fired hat-tricks to help table-toppers Lambton Lions pip Quarrington Hill WMC 7-5 in a real thriller.

Ben Goodwin, Lewis Mitchinson and sub Michael Hall also netted.

Victory kept Lions 10 points clear, with Rainton having five games in hand.

Sacriston The Shoes squeezed home 4-3 at battling Bearpark to leapfrog their hosts into third place.

A keenly contested, feisty game saw tackles flying in. Bearpark, whose marksmen were Craig Bennett (2) and Dylan Crooks, took an early lead but could not shake off Sacriston, who won it with a last-minute goal.

Stephen Robertson starred for Bearpark.

Houghton Town tightened up the title race in the Premier Division with a 3-2 victory over Sedgefield St Edmund’s.

Town, with games in hand, made it seven wins in eight games so far to sit on 21 points, two behind leaders Pelton RAOB and Saints, with Newton Aycliffe Locomotion one point better off.

John Maddison had Saints ahead, but Town’s Gary Davison levelled just before half-time. Maddison’s free-kick restored the Sedgefield lead, but Houghton grabbed two late goals, from subs Anthony Chapman and Logan Powell, to snatch a vital victory.

Jake Croft was outstanding for Town.

Sacriston WMC rocked mid-table Waldridge Park to bag their first win of the season, at the 14th attempt.

They did it in style, too, running out 4-1 winners, inspired by a hat-trick from man of the match Luke Wilson.

Chris Mordue also notched, while Bryan Potts impressed between the sticks for Sacriston.

Chris Days replied for Waldridge, picking up a loose ball to tap in to cut the deficit to 2-1. Jamie Taylor was their top performer.

Ouston Cherry Tree bolstered their survival bid by thumping Brandon Sports Club 4-1.

The game was switched to Brandon, with Ouston’s pitch unplayable, and Brandon took the interval lead when a defensive lapse allowed Gavin Mudd to head home.

Brandon paid the price for two straight red cards in the second half. Chad Brennan levelled with a 20-yard volley when the hosts were a man down, and they struck again through Andrew Clarkson, after his initial strike was blocked.

After Brandon went down to nine men, for an off-the-ball kick, they had 10 minutes of pressure but Ouston stood firm and sealed victory with Ross Tottle’s goal and a Clarkson penalty.

Keeper Andy Jefferson was outstanding for Ouston.

Lumley moved level on points with Third Division leaders Dubmire WMC after beating Sedgefield SC 2-1.

A late Dave Lucas penalty clinched victory for Lumley. Sedgefield had taken an early lead before being reduced to 10 men, then Scott Irwin equalised on the hour mark.

Keeper Michael Gowland was star man for Lumley.

Lumley Snooker Club consolidated third place by coming from behind to defeat Ouston Juniors 3-1, in a game which could have gone either way.

Andy Hall struck first for Ouston on the half hour, but Lumley rallied and levelled with a fine solo strike from James Laidler.

Laidler added another good goal in the second half to put Snooker in front, in the 80th minute, and Andrew Willcock made sure of victory at 3-1 two minutes from time.

Jack Dickinson shone for Ouston.

Whitehills slipped closer to the drop in Division One after losing 3-0 at home to Ferryhill Dynamos.

They are only a point above the bottom two and have just three games to go.

Whitehills enjoyed a bright start, but they could not capitalise, even when Ferryhill had Marco Oswald sent off for a last-man tackle.

However, Dynamos took the lead with a memorable, individual goal by Vinny Gash. Home heads dropped and the visitors secured all three points with further efforts from Jonathon Mason and Chris Devine.

James Cattell stood out for Whitehills, with Nathan Carr best for Ferryhill.

Ferryhill Celtic knocked Burnside WMC out of the JD Taxis Guards Cup with a 3-1 away win.

A good, close game between two decent sides followed a very early opener from the visitors’ Jonny Agar.

But the pivotal moment was the loss of Burnside keeper Darren Moody in the fifth minute, with Elliot Cutts taking over.

Jason White added a second and Agar made it 3-0 before Burnside responded with a Craig Ellison penalty.

Luke Thompson starred for Celtic, with Max Stoker best for Burnside.