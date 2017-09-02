Durham Sunday League: Last-gasp agony for Houghton Wild Boar as Whitehills snatch dramatic cup winner

Have your say

Whitehills won through a tight tie in the JD Taxis Guards Cup, winning 1-0 at Houghton Wild Boar All-Stars with a 92nd-minute strike.

Both goalkeepers were in fine form - Dean Clark for Boar, Liam Smith for Whitehills - and the game was at stalemate until the dying seconds.

A low right-wing cross from James Blackburn was met by Brad Graham, who sidefooted home from six yards to delight his Whitehills team-mates, leaving the hosts bewildered.

Boar, with Liam Lusk starring, had the majority of the possession but failed to create enough clear chances.

Depleted Burnside produced some fine football to march into the third round, beating Bishop Middleham 8-1.

Burnside hit the frame of the goal three times in the first 10 minutes before being rocked as Bishop took the lead with a Liam Handley strike.

Ross Stoker came off the bench to volley a superb leveller, and they duly ran out convincing winners.

Craig Ellison hit a hat-trick, while Max Stoker struck twice and further goals came from Derek Kelsey and Steven Macdonald.

Keeper James Collinson starred for Bishop.

Hilda Park fell behind to Chester Park Inn but roared back to finish 9-1 derby winners.

Mark Swift gave Park Inn the lead after the weathered the early storm, but Stephen Clifford quickly levelled, heading home Jamie Gordon’s cross.

Adam Bell chipped a second, then he and Clifford scored again to make it 4-1 by the break.

Gordon added a second-half double, while Bell went on to enjoy a quadruple and Clifford a hat-trick in a dominant display.

Man of the match Olly Hotchkiss hit a clinical hat-trick as East Rainton overwhelmed Bede Lodge SC in a 6-0 success.

Jonathon Gaunt, Adam O’Neill and Stuart Bleanch completed a well deserved victory for Rainton,

Ouston Juniors eventually ran out comfortable 10-4 winners in a lively tie at Quarrington Hill WMC.

Incredibly, it was 2-2 after 11 minutes as Scott Johnson’s brace was cancelled out in turn by the hosts.

Joe Faley made it 3-2 and then hat tricks from both Andy Hall and star man Conner Anderson, plus an own goal, finished the job.

Bowburn edged past Lumley Snooker Club by the odd goal in three, thanks to a fine individual strike from Daniel Crisp and sub Adam Green’s goal, with Craig Hill starring. Josh Nicholson notched for Snooker, who rued a missed James Laidler penalty.

Chester Garden Farm RAR nicked a 5-3 win at Sacriston The Shoes after an even clash, with two-goal Tom Wray supported by efforts from Dan Johnson, Michael Williamson and Scott Howe.

Thomas Illingworth, Olly Forsyth and Steven Haswell replied.

Lumley twice led against Ferryhill Community Hub, but they were pegged back in a 2-2 draw and eventually lost 5-4 on penalties.

Lumley dominated the first half, but Dean Halpin was outstanding in Hub’s goal, before he was finally beaten on 41 minutes, with Dan Melvin netting.

Ferryhill levelled, but Brett Russell had Lumley back on top, only for the visitors to square it up again, with John Burnham and Brad Wilkinson their scorers.

Houghton Chilton Lodge lost 5-2 at Grange Villa, despite leading early in the second half.

Liam Mitchell latched onto Ryan Smith’s pass to lift home Villa’s opener, but Lodge levelled on 21 minutes and went ahead in the 53rd.

Mitchell equalised from Ben Jefferson’s cross on the hour mark, then three goals in the final 15 minutes sealed Villa’s victory.

Jefferson headed home for 3-2 after his shot came back off the post, then Lodge passed up some great chances to level it up again. Instead, Mitchell added a fourth, completing his hat-trick, in off the post, and Mark Greener’s long-ranger completed the scoring.

Hetton New Inn exited with a 5-0 defeat at Ushaw Moor Cricket Club, for whom Scott Nattrass fired a hat-trick. Craig Flowers added a double.

Hetton Social Club endured an arduous day as Gilesgate Woodman Inn dominated from the first minute in a 10-1 victory.

Four-goal Richard Begg was supported by doubles from Pete Lavery and Daniel Hatton, with Andrew Wright and Matthew Petts also scoring. Maculey Brannigan fired Hetton’s consolation early in the second half.

Pittington progressed with a 4-2 win at Framwellgate Moor WMC, who led 2-0 at the break with a Smith brace, including a magnificent 25-yard half-volley. Smith had a third goal disallowed before Pittington responded.

Five-goal Charlie Fowler inspired Newton Aycliffe Navy Club’s 12-0 rout of Witton Gilbert WMC.

Anthony Harrison (2), Reece Gowling (2), Liam Fenwick, Stephen Richardson and Ryan Peart also netted. Chris Lambert was Witton’s top man.

Lambton Lions romped home 6-1 at Bearpark.

Four-goal Ross Mitchinson led the way, backed by Jack Braban and Cameron Page, with Liam Jones replying.

Houghton Town made it 10 points from five games thanks to an excellent all-round performance in a 4-0 success at Chilton WMC.

Chilton had very few chances and struggled to contain the visitors’ power and pace. Keeper Adam Pickford starred in keeping the score down.

Sacriston Cricket Club were good 4-0 winners at Ouston Cherry Tree, thanks to an impressive team performance.

Ben Wasbourne’s all-action display was rewarded with two goals, while Liam Fenton and Ash Liaghi also netted. Gareth Sharp and keeper Joe Thompson impressed, with Josh Fryer best for Tree.

Ferryhill Celtic grabbed the bragging rights with a 5-3 win against a very understrength Ferryhill Dynamoes, who managed three late consolations.

Jason White (2), Jonny Agar (2) and Marco Linhart notched for Celtic, with Nathan Wall (2) and Callum Sweeney replying. John Makepeace (Celtic) and Vinny Gash (Dynamoes) both saw red.

Pelton RAOB enjoyed a Cameron Nichol hat-trick in a convincing 5-1 win at Sedgefield St Edmund’s.

Kenneth Ball and an own goal made it five, with Calum Johnston replying.

Newton Aycliffe Huntsman came good in the final 20 minutes to run out 3-0 winners at Brandon Sports Club.

Brandon hit the bar and had a Michael Fort free-kick brilliantly saved by keeper Wilson, but Shaun Ryder drove on Huntsman to secure victory.

He turned well to hammer home a low opener, then Ryder dinked a lovely, floated cross from Kieran Megran over the keeper for 2-0. Ryder completed his hat-trick with an unstoppable piledriver from the edge of the box.

The only other league game was in Division Two, as West Rainton fought for a 2-2 draw at Langley Park.

Rainton, with Kieran Bowes starring, led 2-0, thanks to goals from Lindsay Collinson and Graeme Brenkley, but Matthew Wilkie and sub Ryan Lansley levelled it up.