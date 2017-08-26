Durham Sunday League: Lambton Lions quick to roar as Dixon double leads the way

Have your say

Lambton Lions handed out a 5-0 defeat to Sacriston WMC in the Durham Sport League Cup first round, with Kieran Dixon firing a double.

Keeper Kenneth Dodd was outstanding, while Jack Braban, Jack Young and Cameron Page added to the scoresheet.

Houghton Wild Boar All-Stars endured a big disappointment with a 4-0 home defeat to Hilda Park.

It was a second loss to the Chester side in four days.

The visitors went ahead on 25 minutes when Ally Robson finished off Stephen Clifford’s pass, but Boar went close soon after when Karl Anderson crashed a long-range strike off the bar.

Clifford doubled Hilda’s lead after a Mason Jacques long throw bounced over a defender.

Clifford struck again on 64 minutes, netting the rebound after sub Ross Robson hit the bar, and he completed his hat-trick late on, cleverly beating two defenders before twisting and chipping keeper Jon Lavery.

Luke Hilliard was outstanding in Hilda’s goal, thwarting several opportunities, with Rob Thompson the hosts’ lively star man.

Lumley Snooker Club rocked Houghton Chilton Lodge with a comprehensive 4-1 success after trailing to Andrew Bowes’ strike.

Anthony Jones levelled and Snooker took total control, with Carl Tingley’s fine strike for 2-1 added to by Shaun Mayell and James Laidler.

East Rainton were too strong for Whitehills, with a 5-0 romp.

Lee Gaunt and Ollie Hotchkiss struck doubles, with Jon Gaunt adding a penalty.

Burnside WMC convincingly outgunned Durham Buffaloes Head,11-0.

Man of the match Craig Ellison fired a hat-trick, followed by braces from Callum Munro, Max Stoker and Derek Kelsey. Jon Jordison and Steven Macdonald also netted.

Langley Park won through a thriller 4-3 at Hetton New Inn, in which the lead changed hands.

Matthew Wilkie (penalty), Steven Cummings, Ben Pearson and Logan Graham notched for Langley.

Grange Villa progressed by beating Chester Black Horse 5-2.

Micky Gray’s second-minute strike and a Liam Mitchell goal, direct from a corner, had Villa on top early on. An own goal made it three before Horse replied.

Mitchell, played through by star man Fidele Doguie, and Gray both struck again before the visitors hit a second consolation.

Lumley won 3-1 at Coxhoe Red Lion, never looking back after Dave Lucas’s seventh-minute opener.

Harry Simpson made it 2-0, but Coxhoe rallied late on, pulling one back, only for star man Lucas to add a killer,late third goal.

Gilesgate Woodman Inn ran out 3-0 victors at New Brancepeth WMC,with Matthew Petts scoring twice, the second set up by Dan Thompson.

Richard Beggs scored one penalty and missed another.

Bede Lodge SC squeezed home 3-2 in a tight battle at Bowburn.

A goalkeeping mistake let in Bowburn for their opener, and they went 2-1 up before the visitors rallied to score twice to clinch the win.

Keeper Gary Askew then pulled off a brilliant save with minutes to clinch the win. Jonathan Hodgson, Lee Smith and Daniel Mann notched for Bede, with David Whitehead and star man Philip Spencer responding.

Chester Garden Farm RAR revelled in a Tom Wray hat-trick as they knocked out West Rainton, winning 4-2.

Scott Howe also struck in a good, even game, full of chances for both sides. Anthony Marsden starred.

Bishop Middleham hit four unanswered second-half goals as they won 6-2 at Witton Gilbert WMC.

David Redfern, Arran Murdoch, Darren Bill, John Cook and two-goal sub Jon Steel struck, with Callum Bramwell starring.

Hetton Social Club saw their cup ambitions dashed by a 4-2 loss at Newton Aycliffe Navy Club, whose marksmen were Charlie Fowler (2), Scott Lachlan and sub Jordon Steele.

Dubmire WMC exited, losing 3-2 at Sedgefield SC, while Pittington pipped Framwellgate Moor WMC 3-2 on penalties after a close-fought 1-1 draw, in which Smith netted for the visitors.

Sacriston The Shoes came through an epic clash with Bearpark by the odd goal in 11.

Tom Illingworth was Sacriston’s clinical, four-goal hero, while star man Oliver Forsyth and Jak Gordon also notched.

Craig Bennett (3), Michael Gibbons and Dylan Crooks replied.

Durham County relied on goals from Jack Carr and subs Alex Hird and Bradley Hird in a 3-0 victory at Durham Rangers. Joe Kerry starred.

Quarrington Hill WMC won 2-0 at Chester Park Inn, whose top performer was Kyle Brown. Chris Winter and Richard Jones netted for Hill.

Ushaw Moor Cricket Club edged a 5-4 shoot-out win at Ferryhill Community Hub, after a 2-2 draw.

The only league action was in the Premier Division, with Sherburn good 3-1 winners at Sedgefield St Edmund’s, coming from behind to win with three second-half strikes.

Kevin Hodgson had Saints in front, but Tom Young’s cross was dropped into the net by keeper Michael Brown for a fortunate leveller, before Scott Arnott’s second penalty in two games made it 2-1. Sub Joe Simpson rounded the keeper to kill off Saints.

Chilton WMC dominated a tight derby as they edged home 2-1 against Ferryhill Celtic.

Kieran McWaters’ diving header set Chilton on their way. A scrappy equaliser got Celtic back in the game, but Steven Clough’s excellent cross was nodded in by Kadam Parnaby for the winner. David Gibson shone.

Champions Pelton RAOB won 2-0 at battling Washington Cross Keys.

Anthony Morrell stole the show for Keys, as Michael Mackay’s double did the damage for Buffs. Keys had the better of the second half but could not find a way through the champs’ defence.

Newton Aycliffe Huntsman romped to a 5-0 victory at Ouston Cherry Tree, with Ross Tottle the hosts’ top man.

Morgan Hall, Lewis Martin, Richard DiMambro and Alan Haycock (2) netted for Huntsman.