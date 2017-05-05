Durham Sunday League: Houghton Town enjoy cup glory as Smith and McGuire shoot down Brandon

Houghton Town enjoyed a glory night by lifting the League Cup with a 2-0 final win over Brandon Sports Club at New Ferens Park.

The two Premier Division sides produced a tight first-half battle.

Brandon’s Gavin Mudd and Houghton’s Joe Calvert both found the net but had the goals ruled out for offside.

The second half was a much livelier affair, with Town storming ahead on 55 minutes, with Callum Smith finishing off a great move down the left wing, set up by Lee McBeth.

Ten minutes later, Daniel McGuire’s penalty doubled Houghton’s lead.

Brandon’s attempts to get back into the game were stifled by the well-organised Town defence, and a stunning double save by Houghton keeper Nikki Lawson ensured his clean sheet and the victory.

Paul Harland stood out for Brandon.

Burnside WMC saw out their Second Division season in style, maintaining their perfect record with 18 wins out of 18.

A 1-0 success against runners-up Durham County saw them finish 14 points clear at the top, as they ensured a second successive unbeaten league campaign – they only dropped two points last term.

Burnside produced some breathtaking football at times, but had to settle for a single goal, with star man Max Stoker on target.

The well-contested game was played in very good spirits throughout. Keeper Ben Reed was outstanding for County.

Earlier, Burnside outgunned mid-table neighbours Houghton Wild Boar All-Stars 7-0 in their penultimate match.

A feisty showdown saw Burnside dominant, but Boar held out to 0-0 at the break.

Burnside stepped up the pace in the second half, with four cracking long-range efforts in the space of 10 minutes, with Craig Ellison and Steven MacDonald getting a brace apiece.

Max Stoker netted the fifth with 15 minutes left as Boar crumbled.

Ellison rounded off his man-of-the-match performance by completing his hat-trick, then Derek Kelsey added a seventh. Keeper Sean Simpson stood out for Houghton.

Ushaw Moor Cricket Club won 4-2 at third-top Chester Bar 18Seven.

Bar 18Seven rued a poor performance in their final match, despite goals from Aaron Walker and Gary Booth, while Stephen Wood was their man of the match.

Ushaw Moor defended well and looked dangerous in every attack as they ran out deserved victors.

Steven Storey, Jonathan Hodgson, Craig Flowers and star man Michael Abson all got on the scoresheet.

Waldridge Park ended their Premier Division season in second-bottom spot after a thrilling 3-3 draw with fellow strugglers Chilton WMC, who stayed two points clear of their opponents.

Chilton missed chance after chance in the first half, when they were assisted by a strong wind, until Kieran Harnett eventually found the net after some neat footwork.

Waldridge, though, replied with two quick goals after a change in formation.

Joe Hughes made a strong run before crossing for midfielder Chris Days to fire home the leveller.

Then Hughes was brought down in the box and Campbell Bell despatched the resulting penalty kick.

Chilton’s interval changes saw them get back on top, with two quickfire strikes from sub Byron Brown putting them 3-2 up.

But Waldridge, who had strong claims for a penalty waved away when Hughes appeared to have been pulled back, levelled five minutes from time as Jamie Taylor surged past several players and his shot-cum-pass was swept home by star man Days.

Kieran McWaters starred for Chilton.

Newton Aycliffe WMC defeated a heavily depleted Sacriston Cricket Club 2-0.

Jack Oliver’s 20-yard volley into the top corner made an early breakthrough, then a goal of the season contender from Connor McEvoy doubled the lead.

He acrobatically scissorkicked a Mark Wood cross from 15 yards out right into the stanchion.

Marc Bladen starred for Sacriston, while William Kelly stood out for the home side.

Chester Garden Farm ended their successful Third Division season on a high with a 14-3 demolition of Sedgefield Social Club, who described their defeat as a John Cleese-like “damned good thrashing”.

Ryan Johnson grabbed a seven-goal haul to inspire champions Garden Farm, while Dan Johnson hit four.

Tom Wray, Adam Goodyear and Jordan Gibson also got in on the act.

In Division One, champions Ferryhill Celtic handed out a 3-1 defeat to New Brancepeth WMC.

Jonny Agar’s brace led the way, supported by a Kyle Wren strike, with Jason White man of the match.

Ferryhill Celtic comfortably beat neighbours Ferryhill Dynamoes 3-0 in the final of the Bishop Auckland Heart Foundation Cup at Spennymoor’s Brewery Field.

The attendance of 350 raised more than £600 for the charity.

Celtic, playing down the slope, deservedly took a 10th-minute lead when White outfought Marco Oswald in a race for a long through ball before blasting home an unstoppable left-foot shot.

Liam Pearson made it 2-0 with a 25-yarder high into the net after god work by Nathan Carr, Wren and White.

Vinny Gash was close with a free-kick for Dynamoes, but Celtic broke from the resulting corner to go 3-0 up, Luke Thompson smashing home a long-range half-volley into the bottom corner of the net.

Tonight, Premier Division champions Pelton RAOB take on First Division West Rainton in the Castle Insurance Alan Smith Memorial Trophy final at New Ferens Park (7.30pm).