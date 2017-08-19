Durham Sunday League: Great Scott at the double as Hetton Social Club secure opening-day success

Have your say

Hetton Social Club enjoyed an excellent start to the season, running out 4-1 winners at Sedgefield SC in the Castle Insurance Alan Smith Trophy.

Two-goal Daniel Scott, Kane Hutchinson and man of the match Jack Brannigan did the damage.

Houghton Wild Boar All-Stars thumped Chester Park Inn 6-0, sparked by Liam Lusk’s brace.

Star man Bradley Hindmarsh, with a fine goal after good interplay, Joe Robinson (penalty), Nick Thompson and Karl Anderson also scored. Grant Lawrence stood out for Park Inn.

Houghton Chilton Lodge found visitors Newton Aycliffe Navy Club too strong in a 4-0 reverse. Ross Meenaghan starred for Lodge, but Reed Molloy, Charlie Fowler, Reece Gowling and Billy Moir steered Navy through.

Burnside WMC started where they left off, with a comfortable 5-0 home success against Langley Park.

Star man Craig Ellison’s hat-trick was backed by an Elliot Cutts brace. Matthew Wilkie shone in vain for Langley.

Hetton New Inn progressed past Dubmire WMC 5-3 on penalties after a close-fought 2-2 draw. Jordan Knox and Michael Smith struck for New Inn.

Durham County overwhelmed Lambton Lions 7-0, with doubles from Andrew Bartle and James Huntley supported by strikes from Jack Carr, Shaun Wilson and Alex Hird.

Coxhoe Red Lion eased past Witton Gilbert WMC 3-0, despite Carl Hewitson’s red card. Ian Brabon and Leon Greenwell (2) netted.

Lumley fought well to seal a 1-0 success at Whitehills, with Jonathan Bell on target. Harry Simpson starred, with James Cattell best for the hosts.

Bowburn defeated Bishop Middleham 3-1, with Arran Murdoch responding to David Whitehead’s clinical hat-trick.

Bearpark pipped Grange Villa 5-4 on penalties after a 3-3 thriller.

Dylan Crooks, Michael Gibbons and Shane Davies struck for Bearpark, with Michael Gray, Mark Greener and Daniel Hill replying.

Graeme Brenkley (2), Andrew Ward (2) and Andrew Hope eased West Rainton home 5-0 against Ferryhill Community Hub, and East Rainton were convincing 3-0 victors at Durham Rangers.

Ouston Juniors won 5-2 on penalties at New Brancepeth WMC, following a 1-1 draw in which Daniel Lawlor notched.

Jordan Stevens’ hat-trick guided Chester Black Horse to a 4-2 victory at Gilesgate Woodman Inn, with Allen Robson also netting.

Bede Lodge SC cruised home 4-1 at neighbours Durham Buffaloes Head, with Wayne Gardiner replying, while Chester Garden Farm exited 6-4 in their derby against Hilda Park, despite Tom Wray’s treble and a Jordan Gibson strike.

Sacriston WMC pipped battling Framwellgate Moor WMC 4-3, twice rallying from two down thanks to Ryan McCauley, Tom Winter and David Winter (2).

Ushaw Moor CC saw off Sacriston The Shoes 3-0, courtesy of Stevan Storey, Mark English and an own goal, and Pittington triumphed 2-0 at Lumley Snooker Club, thanks to Mark Hughes’s early goal and a Johnny Scott header.

Houghton Town enjoyed a morale-boosting start to the Premier Division season, edging home 2-1 against Ouston Cherry Tree with two goals in the final 10 minutes.

Jack Vaulks was outstanding, but goals from Brandon Anderson and Aidan West – a penalty and a lucky second when a clearance bounced off the attacker – secured all three points against a well-organised Tree side.

Josh Fryer had got on the end of a Josh Scott clearance to smash home Tree’s 78th-minute opener.

Pelton RAOB outgunned Sedgefield St Edmund’s 4-2, thanks to Michael Mackay (2), Jack Honour and Cameron Nichol, with Adam Quigley starring.

Sherburn Village had four different scorers - Jordan Sanders, star man Jamie Tayloe, Scott Arnott and sub Karl Hutchinson – in a 4-0 home defeat of Chilton WMC.

Washington Cross Keys won 1-0 at Brandon Sports Club, with sub Danny Simpson netting, while Greg Coates earned Sacriston Cricket Club a 1-1 draw at Ferryhill Dynamoes, who had Vinny Gash on target.

Ferryhill Celtic were 2-1 victors at Newton Aycliffe Huntsman, with Ben Clarey’s 30-yarder a memorable winner.