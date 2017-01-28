Durham Sunday League: Ellison brace keeps up Burnside’s perfect league record – four wins out of four

Burnside WMC moved up to fourth-bottom spot in Division Two as they extended their 100% league record to four wins out of four.

Burnside were too strong for hosts Ushaw Moor Cricket Club in a 5-0 romp, fitter and better in possession.

After an even first 20 minutes, Burnside turned the screw, with man of the match Craig Ellison’s brace supported by efforts from Steven MacDonald, Callum Munro and sub Jon Jordison.

Keeper Michael Watson was Moor’s top performer.

Houghton Wild Boar All-Stars moved away from the drop zone thanks to a thrilling 3-2 win at fellow strugglers Bishop Middleham, but only after a nervy finale.

Shaun Corner’s 20th-minute header gave Boar the lead, and Craig Fletcher scored another on the half hour – both goals coming when the hosts failed to deal with throw-ins.

A delightful Liam Lusk volley crashed past the Bishop keeper to make it 3-0 with 20 minutes left.

The visitors introduced all four substitutes at various intervals which coincided with a rejuvenated burst of form from the hosts.

Bishop pulled a couple of goals back in the 80th and 87th minutes, thanks to Arron Murdoch and Jon Steel, and worried Boar were relieved to hear the final whistle.

Philip Thompson had a good game at the heart of Boar’s defence, but midfielder Karl Anderson was awarded man of the match.

Bede Lodge SC enjoyed a day to savour with a 12-2 demolition of Ferryhill Community Hub, with three players firing hat-tricks.

David Duke, Ian Brown andf Stuart Thompson all hit trebles to put the game beyond the below-par visitors, while star man Andrew Marshall, Mark Heslop and Sean Richardson also netted.

Leaders Durham County stepped up their title push with a 4-1 home victory against Langley Park.

Langley struggled to settle and were 3-0 down in 25 minutes. They kept battling and replied with a Steven Mickle strike, but a second goal eluded them and County added a killer fourth.

Chris Brown, Shaun Wilson, Alex Graham and sub Connor Atkinson bagged County’s goals, with Joe Kerry star man.

Pelaw Grange Dogs and Whitehills, had to settle for a point apiece in a 2-2 draw which leaves them as the bottom two in Division One.

Whitehills flew out of the blocks and dominated the first 20 minutes, and were rewarded with a James Cattell header from Joe Whelan’s corner.

The visitors doubled their lead when Ryan Grayson pounced on a loose ball to fire home.

Pelaw came more into the game as Whitehills tired, and they pulled one back when Brian Allen headed home a deep cross.

He levelled with a screamer into the top corner from outside the box, as Whitehills failed to close down quickly enough.

Pelaw hit the bar and post late on, but Whitehills stood firm for their point.

Stephen Fisher starred for Whitehills, with David Stevenson best for Pelaw.

West Rainton moved eight points clear at the top after a 4-1 romp at Hilda Park.

Craig Thompson notched for Hilda, levelling at 1-1, but Mark Wild’s brace, backed by strikes from Scott Redmayne and Graeme Brenkley, gave the visitors the edge.

Steven Bowes shone for Rainton, with Stephen Saville best for the hosts.

Second-top Framwellgate Moor WMC shared the spoils with Coxhoe Red Lion in a 1-1 draw.

Coxhoe took the lead with a top-class 35-yard strike from Daniel Lowe which gave outstanding home keeper James Rutherford no chance.

Slack defending let Fram back into the game late in the first half, with Jack Rutter netting.

Adam Strong stood out for Lion.

Houghton Chilton Lodge moved out of the drop zone thanks to a hard-earned 2-0 victory over New Brancepeth WMC, whose top performer was Adam Purvis.

Ferryhill Dynamos stormed three goals ahead before seeing out a 4-1 win at High Handenhold Bird inn.

Daniel Watkins got one back for Bird, whose star man was Jonathan Swift.

Second-top Lumley suffered a heavy beating in Division Three as Ouston Juniors completed a league double.

Brad Clarke opened the scoring for Ouston early on, with a great control and finish, before Lumley’s star man, David Lucas, equalised from the spot.

Four unanswered second-half goals from Danny Lawlor (2), Conner Anderson and Jack Dickinson sealed an impressive win for the hosts, whose centre-backs,

Sam Hedley and Cal Winship, were assured throughout.

Dubmire moved three points clear at the top after winning 3-0 at Hetton New Inn.

Man of the match Steven Donkin, Barry Turton and Ian Lucas bagged the vital goals.

Sedgefield Social Club moved level on points with third-top Lumley Snooker Club after beating their rivals 5-1.

Champions Pelton RAOB maintained top spot in the Premier Division thanks to a 2-0 success away to Sherburn Village WMC.

Cameron Nichol’s double did the damage, with Dan Bedding star man. Nick Marley stood out for Sherburn.

Second-top Newton Aycliffe Locomotion eased to a 5-2 victory at Ouston Cherry Tree, after falling behind to Richard Brennan’s goal in the first minute.

Ouston held firm for half an hour, but Jack Oliver’s clever finish and a Sonny Andrews lob put Locomotion 2-1 up.

Man of the match Brennan levelled with a brilliant finish from long range, but Aycliffe turned the screw and finished convincing winners, thanks to Kieran Megran (2) and Corey Nicholson. Connor McEvoy shone for Aycliffe.

Grange Villa handed out a 5-0 beating to visitors Quarrington Hill WMC to climb into third place in Division Four.

Danny Hill hit Villa’s penalty opener after Micky Gray, then Gray latched onto Hill’s through pass to round the keeper for 2-0 just before the break.

Ben Jefferson made it three, before Gray and Mark Greener wrapped things up.

Gateshead Last Orders were in command from the first whistle as they eased to a 7-0 home win over Durham Buffaloes Head.

Star man Tristan Delf struck the bar early on for Buffs, and later in the game hit the post .

East Rainton clinched their place in the JD Taxis Guards Cup in an epic battle with First Division Washington Cross Keys.

The Fourth Division hosts fell behind to a header from a corner, but Rainton rallied to level when Andrew Shepherd nodded home the first of three Ollie Hotchkiss assists.

Rainton, who produced an outstanding all-round team performance, stormed ahead right after half-time, when Shepherd converted another Hotchkiss delivery. Man of the match Hotchkiss then released James Wood, who slotted into the corner of the net for a 3-1 lead.

Home keeper Dean Caris then made a great save and Rainton capitalised to hit a fourth, Kurtis Anderson netting after great work from Wood.

Keys showed their class by hitting back with two great goals to ensure a nervy finish, and Caris made a point blank save to ensure a 4-3 victory late on.

Adam Reay, sub Michael Fletcher and star man Alan Wilson notched for Keys.