Durham Sunday League: Cross Keys clinch promotion as Wilson shoots down Dynamoes in decider

Washington Cross Keys confirmed promotion from Division One with a magnificent 1-0 victory in their do-or-die decider at fourth-top Ferryhill Dynamoes.

Keys took the lead in the first half with a counter-attack converted by Alan Wilson.

In the second half, Keys were close to a second when Anthony Morrell’s shot was saved onto the bar by home keeper Ryan Farley.

Ferryhill piled the pressure on in the final half hour as they chased a season-saving equaliser, but Keys dug deep and held on, inspired by the heroics of man-of-the-match keeper Ian Brown, to guarantee second place.

Nathan Wall shone for Dynamoes.

Ferryhill Celtic edged closer to the title thanks to a 4-0 cruise at New Brancepeth WMC.

The hosts battled and did well to keep it at 1-0 until three daft mistakes eased Celtic home.

Anthony Philipson and Dane Eltringham both fired braces, with Kyle Wren starring. ryan Wilkinson stood out for Brancepeth.

Pelaw Grange Dogs, fighting to beat the drop in second-bottom spot, battled hard for a 0-0 draw at Framwellgate Moor WMC, with David Stevenson their star man.

Sherburn Village rocked leaders Pelton RAOB with a stirring 4-2 away victory which kept the Premier Division title up for grabs.

Sherburn moved seven points behind Buffs, with three games to play, while the table-toppers have just one.

Sherburn continued their run of fine form, securing a two-goal lead with two fine strikes from man of the match James Ellis.

Pelton pulled one back early in the second half, but a brilliant Callum Boakes free-kick restored Sherburn’s advantage.

Buffs got back to 3-2 with a penalty, ensuring a frantic finish, but nick Marley scored with the very last kick to complete a stunning away win.

Chris Winn and star man Craig Marron struck for Buffs.

Sherburn continued their title hunt with a 2-0 midweek win over Brandon Sports Club, with the outstanding Gary Dodds and Ellis finally making their dominance count. Brandon hit the bar, had an effort cleared off the line and had a strong penalty claim rejected.

Chilton WMC came from behind to win 2-1 at Houghton Town to stay third-bottom in the relegation fight.

Matthew Stephenson gave Town the lead just before the break, but Chilton’s second-half pressure was rewarded when Liam Dent fed Kieran McWaters, who cheekily chipped keeper Niki Lawson to level.

Good wing play from David Harrison in the closing stages set up Dent to score the winner with a simple header.

Kieran Harnett shone for Chilton, with Lee McBeth best for Town.

Second-bottom Waldridge Park kept alive their survival bid with a 5-1 success at outclassed Sacriston Cricket Club.

Park were on the front foot from the off, attacking at will, and stormed ahead when returning striker Joe Hughes turned the home defence and his shot from outside the box left keeper Joe Thompson no chance.

The lead was doubled when Jamie Taylor and Adam Bell exchanged passes, with Taylor heading in a pinpoint Bell cross.

After Waldridge passed up some glorious chances, Sacriston got back in the game following apenalty, following a foul by keeper Luke Hilliard. Anthony Ward’s spot-kick was saved, but he tapped in the rebound.

Hughes finished well to make to 3-1, then Bell slammed home a 20-yard left-foot volley before Hughes had the final word, running on to a long ball and firing home to complete his hat-trick.

Newton Aycliffe Locomotion regained third place thanks to a hard-earned 3-2 home win over Brandon Sports Club.

Brandon raced into a 2-0 lead with goals from star man Scott Bryden and Lee Blades, but the hosts were level by the break and hit a 70th-minute winner.

Burnside WMC clinched the Second Division championship in the decider against Durham County, winning 4-3 in the final moments of a memorable game.

Victory took Burnside five points clear of County, who only have one game left.

Burnside controlled the first half and secured a comfortable 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Craig Ellison and Max Stoker.

After captain Ellison hobbled off, the game started to turn and County started to get the better of the game, pulling one back with a brilliant finish just after the interval from Joe Kerry.

An instant reply from Jon Jordison put Burnside 3-1 up, but County stepped up to the challenge and made it 3-3 with two well-worked goals, from Kerry and Jack Carr, in five dramatic minutes.

But, with almost the last kick of the ball, Shaun Dixon won it for Burnside to seal the title with three games to spare.

Richard Goodman starred for Burnside, Jack Hodgkiss for County.

Bede Lodge finished their season in sixth place with a 4-2 home win over relegated bottom club Bishop Middleham.

Middleham battled well, but a poor start proved costly as Bede were gifted their first three goals, before Jonathan Hornsby pulled one back.

Bede sealed the points with a fourth goal before Robson Leach hit the visitors’ second consolation.

Star man Alex Wilson, Daniel Mann, Michael Kitching and Ian Brown were all on target for Lodge. Ashley Jenkins starred for Bishop.

Chester Garden Farm are closing in on the Third Division title, chasing down long-time leaders Dubmire WMC in their big backlog of fixtures.

Last weekend, Farm clinched promotion with a 12-2 rout of Sedgefield Social Club.

Ryan Johnson led the way with a hat-trick, supported by doubles from Jordan Gibson, Scott Howe and Dan Johnson.

Star man Bailey Hunter, Keiron Allison and Michael Toon also notched.

In midweek, Garden Farm proved too strong for third-top Lumley, running out 4-0 winners, though the score was slightly flattering, thanks to goals from Bailey Hunter, Scott Howe, Michael Williamson and man of the match Macauley Smith.

Jack Howey starred for Lumley, who had Jonathan Cossar sent off.

Farm also beat Bowburn 4-0, with Ryan Johnson, Howe, Dan Johnson and Adam Goodyear scoring. The visitors had Adam Kirk sent off.