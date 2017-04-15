Durham Sunday League: Burnside WMC complete league and cup double with impressive final triumph

Burnside WMC celebrated lifting the Stepy’s Coaches President’s Trophy after an entertaining 2-0 final win over Chester Garden Farm.

Victory completed a league and cup double.

Burnside WMC's Lee Scott receives his man of the match award

Burnside controlled the play from the first minute at New Ferens Park, avenging last season’s final defeat to the same opposition.

Steven Macdonald and Callum Munro both went close before their high-pressing football eventually paid off with Max Stoker opening the scoring after 25 minutes, set up by right-back and man of the match Lee Scott.

Scott extended the lead 10 minutes later in superb style, bursting into the box like a young Cafu to slot home a spectacular and memorable goal.

With Craig Ellison probing hard, Garden Farm have to dig in hard to reach half-time without further damage.

Garden Farm improved on the restart, but Burnside’s pass-and-move football proved too much for them, with the Chester side rueing missed chances against a well-organised defece.

Ryan Johnson stood out for Farm.

Two days later, Burnside WMC moved top in Division Two for the first time with a 14th win out of 14, 5-2 at Bishop Middleham, despite fielding the bare 11.

Max Stoker’s stunning overhead kick gave Burnside the ideal start, but Bishop roared back to lead 2-1 thanks to efforts from David Redfern and star man Philip Best.

Burnside turned on the style in the second half, with a quickfire Callum Munro double, a second from Stoker and a penalty by man of the match Lewis Turnbull maintained their perfect league record and lifted them two points above Durham County, who have played two games more.

Bishop had Jon Steel sent off.

Ushaw Moor Cricket Club were outgunned 4-0 by rampant visitors Chester Bar 18Seven, who look certain to finish third.

Chester took command right at the end of a tight first half, with a wonder goal opener. The cricketers appeared to give up on the restart and Chester capitalised, with two strikes from man of the match David Tyson, added to by Michael Jones and Jak Penny.

Keeper Michael Watson was outstanding for Ushaw Moor.

Pelton RAOB will be crowned as Premier champions if they beat second-top Sherburn Village in Sunday’s crunch clash.

Buffs go into the game 10 points clear of Sherburn, who have four matches to play.

Pelton extended their fine run with a 2-0 victory away to fourth-placed Newton Aycliffe Locomotion last week.

The first half was fairly quiet, but the game swung in Pelton’s favour with 20 minutes left when Connor Shaw broke away for a fine individual goal.

The game was sealed five minutes later when Shaw got free and squared the ball for Cameron Nichol to make it 2-0.

Carl Ritchie starred for Buffs, with Connor McEvoy best for Loco.

Sherburn added to second-bottom Chilton WMC’s relegation fears with an impressive 4-0 away victory.

Chilton had their chances but just could not convert. James Ellis made the breakthrough late in the first half, settling Sherburn down after a slow start.

They upped the tempo on the restart and Ellis netted again, while man of the match Nick Marley struck twice to complete an emphatic victory.

Kieran McWaters stood out for Chilton.

Houghton Town secured their 10th league win with a fine 2-0 victory at third-top Sedgefield St Edmund’s, moving five points behind their hosts.

After an end to end first half, two goals in the closing stages sealed the points for Houghton, with Callum Smith and sub Lee McBeth on target.

Harry Munday starred for Town, while Dan Smith shone for Saints.

Sacriston Cricket Club won a tight game 2-1 in glorious sunshine against Brandon Sports Club, who are still not safe from the drop.

Sacriston had the better of the first half, with John Harrison capping their commitment and passion for the opener.

Anthony Ward added a second from the penalty spot before Michael Fort responded with a spot-kick for Brandon which went in off the keeper.

Brandon pushed for a leveller, but star man Iain Race helped keep them at bay, with their relegation anxiety continuing. Paul Harland shone for Brandon.

Washington Cross Keys held onto second spot in Division One after a hard-fought 1-1 draw at West Rainton.

Keys looked on course for a costly defeat, but Mickey Alcock popped up with a stunning leveller 60 seconds from time.

Rainton had Matthew Kane on target, with keeper David Pritchard their top performer, but they remain two points behind Keys with just one game to play.

Ferryhill Celtic moved three points clear of Keys in top spot thanks to a resounding 7-1 victory away to Framwellgate Moor WMC.

Jason White fired a double as Celtic secured their 13th win in 16 league matches, while Luke Thompson, Kyle Wren, Daniel Mitton, John Brown and Mark Burnett also weighed in.

Ferryhill Dynamoes still have a chance of making it a Ferryhill one-two in the league.

With three games left, they are fourth, five points behind Cross Keys, after thumping New Brancepeth WMC 6-1.

It was a fairly even first half, with Dynamoes opening the scoring only for the visitors to level, but the crucial second home goal, just before the break, set the tone for a one-sided second period.

Vinny Gash and Nathan Carr both hit braces for Dynamoes, backed by Nathan Wall and star man Reece Marshall, while Anthony Holliday responded. Ryan Wilkinson was Brancepeth’s top man.

Chester Garden Farm maintained their push for the Third Division title with a 12-0 demolition of Hetton New Inn.

Hetton finish in second-bottom spot, while Garden Farm, still with games in hand, closed in on leaders Dubmire.

Five-goal Ryan Johnson stole the show, supported by doubles from star man Robbie Mawson and Adam Goodyear. Dan Johnson, Scott Howe and Jack Walsh also netted.

On Thursday, both Johnsons, Howe and Anthony Marsden secured a 4-0 win over Bowburn.

The Bishop Auckland Heart Foundation Trophy final, between Ferryhill Celtic and Ferryhill Dynamoes, will be staged at Spennymoor Town’s Brewery Field ground on Sunday, April 30 (11am).