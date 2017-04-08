Durham Sunday League: Burnside promotion party as six-hitters set sights on the title now

Burnside WMC have clinched promotion from Division Two – and they need just two points from their final three games to seal the title.

Callum Munro’s brace, a hat-trick from star man Craig Ellison and a Max Stoker strike saw off visitors Bishop Middleham 6-1.

Jonathan Smith stood out for Bishop, whose reply was Phil Best’s header from a corner. They rued gifting four goals to the home side before half-time.

Burnside then won 6-1 at High Handenhold Bird Inn to seal promotion, their 13th win out of 13, with Stoker (2), Jon Jordison, Elliott Cutts, Munro and Ellison all netting and Marc Wood responding.

Burnside trail leaders Durham County, who have finished their fixtures, by just a point with three games to go.

Mid-table rivals Houghton Wild Boar All-Stars and Langley Park shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw, with the hosts coming from two goals behind in the closing stages to earn a point.

The only goal of the first half went to Langley when a cross into the Houghton penalty area was met by Boar’s Chris Rogerson, who, in an attempt to clear the danger, inadvertently volleyed the ball past helpless keeper Sean Simpson for an own goal.

Houghton struggled to get a foothold on the game, with Langley hitting the post and missing a couple of simple opportunities.

It was no surprise when Langley doubled their lead 10 minutes into the second half, thanks to a good header from James Wright.

Langley looked good to end their campaign on a winning note, but, with 20 minutes left, Boar rallied as Craig Fletcher sidefooted home.

They equalised on 87 minutes, with Liam Lusk knocking in the equaliser after some sterling work down the right wing from Rob Thompson.

Midfielder David Banks was Boar’s star man, with Aaron Hinds best for Langley.

Washington Cross Keys ran out 4-2 winners away to Framwellgate Moor WMC in an entertaining clash to climb above West Rainton into second place in Division One.

Keys went ahead with a penalty from midfielder Ross Docherty, but Jack Rutter’s spot-kick levelled it up.

Wing-back Chris Lorraine restored Keys’ lead, converting Alan Wilson’s perfectly timed cross, then Luke Duffield and Liam Young, from the spot, made it 4-1.

Fram bagged a consolation with a 30-yard Liam Wrightson screamer, but Keys, with a game in hand on Rainton, look good for promotion.

Ferryhill Celtic are a point clear at the top and look sure to win the title.

Their 12th win of the season came thanks to a 5-0 home victory over Pelaw Grange Dogs.

After a very even opening 20 minutes, the lowly Dogs slipped up and were disappointed to concede twice in quick succession.

Ferryhill piled on the pressure, but Pelaw managed to see out the rest of the half and created a couple of chances, but some good defending and keeping kept the scoreline 2-0.

Pelaw never got going second half and lost their shape, with Celtic capitalising to add three more goals.

Jonny Agar led the way with a brace, backed by strikes from Luke Thompson, Kyle Wren and Anthony Phillipson.

Daniel Mitton starred, with Michael Redshaw best for Dogs.

Hilda Park and Coxhoe Red Lion drew 0-0 in a typical end-of-season game.

Neither side had anything to play for, with both goalkeepers on fine form.

Hilda’s Stephen Gregory was their man of the match in midfield.

New Brancepeth WMC outgunned Ferryhill Dynamoes 4-2.

Dynamoes struck first against the run of play, but Mark Hughes quickly equalised. New boy Shaun Gregory’s 35-yard volley put Brancepeth on top as sub Andrew Nicholson took control of the game, setting up two goals and winning a penalty, with John Kidd and Ryan Nicholson scoring.

Andrew Agar and Vinny Gash notched for Ferryhill.

Chester Garden Farm face a hectic run-in but boosted their Third Division title challenge with a 4-1 victory at leaders Dubmire WMC.

Two goals apiece from Ryan Johnson and Dan Johnson secured a deserved victory over the table-toppers, who have now completed their campaign.

Robbie Mawson starred for Garden Farm.

Promoted Dubmire have finished on 42 points from 18 games, but Garden Farm had eight games to play after the vital win and sat fourth on 25 points, so six more victories will seal the title.

Bowburn and Lumley shared the spoils in a good 2-2 draw, the epitome of a game of two halves.

Lumley had the best of the first period, with Harry Simpson and Adam Kingston on target, but Bowburn rallied in the second half.

Daniel Jowett stood out for Lumley.

Sherburn Village enjoyed another good Premier Division win, thumping relegation-threatened Chilton WMC 7-2.

After a hectic run of fixtures, Sherburn looked tired in the early stages and fell behind, but the home side roused themselves to lead 4-1 by the break.

Sherburn maintained their dominance in the second half to make it four wins in a week.

James Ellis stole the show with four goals in a man-of-the-match performance, with Jamie Abbott, Keir MacDougall Tom Young also on target.

Second-bottom Chilton played well but were outclassed by an excellent centre-forward display. Kieran Harnett and David Gibson hit their goals, with Alex White starring.

They are two points behind third-bottom Waldridge Park with two games in hand.

Table-toppers Pelton RAOB saw off Brandon Sports Club 6-3 to stay on course for the title, sitting nine points clear at the top.

It was a comprehensive victory, with Cameron Nichol’s double supported by strikes from Jack Honour, Gyan McMillan, James Lathm and Kevin Dixon.

Brandon. Star man Andrew Morris (2) and Robbie Murray struck for Brandon.

Houghton Town lost 3-0 to Newton Aycliffe Locomotion to slip six points behind their fourth-top rivals.

Aycliffe were in control from the start and were rewarded after 15 minutes when Mark Wood volleyed home superbly from a Stu Owen cross.

Sean Johnson added a second when he cut inside and slotted the ball into the far corner from 20 yards.

Liam Cooper finished the scoring with a header from another Owen centre.

Brandon Alderson shone in vain for Town.