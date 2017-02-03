Durham Alliance Combination League: Whelan brace takes Durham City Reserves into pole position

Durham City Reserves fought hard to clinch a 5-3 victory at Blackhill & Ebchester to go top of the table.

Joe Whelan’s double led the way for City, with Daniel Lawlor, Mathew Arnell and sub Stephen Ord also on the scoresheet.

Stephen Agnew (2) and Dan Parker bagged Blackhill’s consolations, with Richy Parkin their star man, while sub Mark Coates was red-carded.

Ben Joyeux stood out for City, who moved a point clear of Wheatley Hill WMC, albeit having now played a game more.

Hall Farm Glasshus are two points off top spot but have three games in hand on City.

Bishop Auckland Reserves had to battle for their 1-0 home derby success against West Auckland Tunns.

Stuart Maughan pounced for the only goal, with Louis Fitzgerald their top performer. Steven Corner shone in vain for Tunns.

The Mark Blake Memorial Trophy takes centre stage tomorrow, with Hall Farm Glasshus at home to Billingham, though they must have an eye on next Saturday’s big Durham County Minor Cup semi-final against Felling Magpies.