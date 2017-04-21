Durham Alliance Combination League: Wheatley Hill sink Hall Farm to reach second cup final

Wheatley Hill WMC are through to a second cup final of the season, with potential for a third.

The new Clem Smith Bowl holders progressed to the Mark Blake Memorial Trophy final thanks to an impressive 3-0 victory away to Durham Minor Cup winners Hall Farm Glasshus.

Man of the match Lee Westgarth and two-goal Richard Carr did the damage for Wheatley at Leyburn Grove, with Martin Hope starring in vain for the Wearsiders.

The other semi-final saw Bishop Auckland Reserves pip neighbours West Auckland Tunns 4-3.

Keeper Craig Foster was outstanding for Bishops, as prolific marksman Reed Molloy (2), Liam Woodfine and Dale Sadler all notched.

Two-goal Paul Bailes and Andrew Taylor struck for West.

The final will be played on May 3, though the two sides meet prior to that, in the Washington Aged Peoples Trophy final on Wednesday at Seaham Town Park (7.30pm).

On Monday, Wheatley Hill WMC and Bishops drew 2-2 in their League Challenge Cup Group Two tie. The pair should qualify for the semis as the top two in the section.

Joe Smith and Lliam Cockerill netted for Wheatley, with Kyle Middleton starring, while Liam Gill and Adam Lee-Shield replied. Molloy shone for Bishops, who had keeper Foster red-carded.

In the league, Hall Farm Glasshus remain two points clear of Wheatley Hill at the top, with two matches to play, despite losing 4-2 at Blackhill & Ebchester in midweek.

Star man Richy Parkin’s treble, and a Stuart McKenna strike, did the damage, with Martin Hope and man of the match Chris Bewick replying.