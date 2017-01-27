Durham Alliance Combination League: Wheatley Hill into Bowl final ahead of crucial league showdown with Hall Farm

Wheatley Hill WMC are through to the Clem Smith Bowl final.

They edged home 2-1 against Durham City Reserves in a tightly contested semi-final.

Man of the match David Jackson and Lee Westgarth came up trumps for Wheatley Hill, who were denied time and again by outstanding City keeper Joe Wilson.

Sub Stephen Ord notched for City.

Sunderland side Hall Farm Glasshus endured penalty shoot-out heartache in their South Durham Bowl quarter-final away to Crook and District League side Wear Valley.

The sides could not be separated in a close-fought battle over 120 minutes, with neither side able to make the breakthrough – though Hall Farm rued a penalty save by Valley keeper Craig Hannant in normal time.

The keeper also produced a crucial save in the shoot-out, with Wear Valley converting all of their spot-kicks to win through 5-3.

In the semi-final, they will be away to Bowes or Shildon Railway.

Lee Pearce was Hall Farm’s top performer.

In the only league match, Billingham battled to only their third point of the season in a 4-4 thriller at home to Blackhill & Ebchester.

Richy Parkin, Daniel Reed, Michael Hannant and Stephen Agnew pounced for second-bottom Blackhill, with Jonny Parkin their star man.

Billingham had Shaun Laverick (2), Liam Graham and Jack Hart on target, with Andrew Rowney man of the match.

This weekend’s fixture list is topped by the intriguing battle between leaders Wheatley Hill WMC and second-top Hall Farm Glasshus. The Wearsiders are a point behind but have two games in hand on tomorrow’s hosts.

West Auckland Tunns, level on points with Hall Farm, have a derby at Bishop Auckland Reserves, while Durham City Reserves, just a further point back, head to Blackhill & Ebchester.