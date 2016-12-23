Durham Alliance Combination League: Tunns miss chance to be No 1 for Christmas

West Auckland Tunns missed the chance to go top of the table for the first time when they were held to a 3-3 draw at Blackhill & Ebchester.

The league newcomers moved level on points with second-placed Hall Farm Glasshus, with Wheatley Hill WMC one point better off in pole position.

Simon Carney, Joe King and sub Andrew Campion notched for Tunns, who had Paul Bailes sent off.

Blackhill had Dan Parker, Ben Aitken and Richy Parkin on target. Keeper Anthony Snowball stood out for the hosts, with Paul Jordan best for Tunns in the only match to be played last weekend.

The league now takes a break until January 7.