Durham Alliance Combination League: Hutchinson at the double to help Farra make their point

Farringdon Detached picked up their first point, at the third attempt, thanks to a hard-earned 3-3 draw at Durham City Reserves.

Callum Hutchinson fired a well-taken double, with Steven Freeman also on target for Farra, whose man of the match was Craig Stewart.

James Hudspeth bagged a hat-trick for City.

Newcomers Hylton Sports Club put up a good fight before going down 4-2 to visitors West Auckland Tunns.

Star man David Hicks and Paul McComb notched for Hylton, but a double from Stephen Brunskill, backed by efforts from Luke McGill and Andrew Campion steered Tunns home.

Horden Community Welfare made it three wins out of three to top the fledgling table, thanks to a 3-0 success at Hall Farm Glasshus.

Robert Taylor, Michael Cain and Daneil Reeves notched for Horden, who had sub John Williams sent off.

Bradley Timm was Farm’s man of the match, with Michael Robson best for the victors.

Champions Wheatley Hill WMC showed no mercy in a 15-0 drubbing of new boys Jarrow Reserves.

Lee Westgarth hit six goals and sub Nathan Stoker fired five, with David Jackson (2), John Davies and Cameron Burnside also getting in on the act.

Kyle Hammond starred, with Anthony Harwood the pick for never-say-die Jarrow.