Durham Alliance Combination League: Holders Hall Farm Glasshus exit Minor Cup in shoot-out drama

Hall Farm Glasshus’s reign as Durham County Minor Cup holders ended with a narrow defeat to visitors Bowes.

The Crook and District League side edged home 4-3 in an entertaining game to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

They led but Glasshus hit back to go 2-1 up at the break, but it was to no avail as Tommy Hutchinson hit a second-half hat-trick to take his tally for Bowes to four.

Hylton Sports Club exited 4-1 on penalties after a close-fought 1-1 draw at home to Northern Alliance club Coundon & Leeholme.

League champions Wheatley Hill WMC won through with a 3-0 success against leaders Horden Community Welfare.

Karl Garside, Barry Frost and sub Nathan Stoker did the damage against a Horden side who had Michael Cain sent off.

Kyle Hammond starred for Wheatley, Michael Robson for Horden.

The only other game was a first round tie in the Clem Smith Bowl, and West Auckland Tunns ran riot to secure an 8-1 victory.

Marc Bell stole the show with a hat-trick, backed by Andrew Campion’s double, with Wayne Whitfield, Jack Mortimer and an own goal sealing the deal.

Ryan Parkinson hit Seaton’s consolation.

Dale Dunn starred for Tunns.