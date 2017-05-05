Durham Alliance Combination League: Hall Farm Glasshus go for a double in League Challenge Cup final

Hall Farm Glasshus aim to tie up their second piece of silverware tomorrow, with a possible treble still in their sights.

The Durham County Minor Cup winners take on Durham City Reserves in tomorrow’s League Challenge Cup final at Seaham Town Park (1.30pm kick-off).

The pair both came through Group One of the qualifying programme, and secured semi-final victories last weekend.

Hall Farm cruised to a 4-0 success away to Bishop Auckland Reserves.

Ian Canavan ran the show for the Sunderland outfit, with the goals coming courtesy of Adam Elliott, Sean Archbold, Martin Hope and Darren Cessford.

Jonathon Brown was Bishops’ stand-out performer.

In the other semi, City edged home 3-2 in a close-fought battle with Wheatley Hill WMC.

Chris Pattinson’s double and a strike from sub Luke Elves did the damage, with Ben Joyeux their man of the match.

Star man Joe Smith and Brett Carr, who was later sent off, hit Wheatley’s consolations.

The season concludes on Wednesday night with the title decider, when Wheatley Hill WMC entertain Hall Farm Glasshus at their Old Fire Station ground (6.30pm kick-off).

Wheatley will take the championship with a win, otherwise Hall Farm, two points better off, will be the champs.

Wheatley Hill WMC missed out on a third cup success in midweek, when they lost the Mark Blake Memorial Trophy final 3-1 after extra time to Bishop Auckland Reserves at Brandon.

Adam Lee-Shield, Jonathon Brown and Thomas Fisk bagged the crucial goals for Bishops, with Richard Carr replying.

Lee Westgarth stood out for Wheatley, while Michael Owens took the honours for the winners.

Wheatley have already landed the Clem Smith Bowl and the Washington Aged Peoples Trophy.