Durham Alliance Combination League: Glasshus hit nine in opening-day rout

Hall Farm Glasshus, pipped to the Durham Alliance Combination League title last season, began their challenge with a resounding success, thumping newcomers Farringdon Detached 9-0 in a city derby.

Hat-tricks from Liam Wooton and Lee Pearce led the way for Glasshus, with sub Bradley Timm (2) and Martin Hope making it nine.

Adam Elliott ran the show for Hall Farm, with Carl Burns best for never-say-die Detached.

Newly-formed Horden Community Welfare were utterly ruthless in an 18-1 demolition of Hylton Sports Club. Peter Crawford and sub Luke Wallace both fired quadruples, while Robert Taylor weighed in with a hat-trick.

Scott Henderson (2), Michael Cain (2), Ryan Brymer, Jamie Yorke and Kieran Purvis also struck.

Durham City Reserves were held to a 2-2 draw by new club Seaton United.

Star man Manoach Matuki and Jamie Kelly grabbed City’s goals.

West Auckland Tunns proved too strong for debutants Jarrow Reserves, running out 8-0 winners.

Paul Bailes and Paul Jordan bagged doubles, backed by Steven Corner, Liam Porter and subs Dylan Rutherford and Nick Peterson.

Keeper Michael Todd stood out for Jarrow.