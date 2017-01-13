Durham Alliance Combination League: Four-goal Hall Farm off to a flier in 2017

Hall Farm Glasshus started the new year in excellent style, making good progress in the Washington Aged Peoples Trophy.

Farm, playing for the first time since December 3’s exit from the Durham County Trophy, finished convincing winners away to Durham City Reserves to secure a semi-final place.

Man of the match Adam Elliott, Martin Hope and subs Richard Tim and Lee Pearce grabbed the goals to see off City in a first round tie.

Jordan Nicholson notched for City, whose top performer was Andrew Bartle.

There were two other ties.

Wheatley Hill WMC eased home 3-0 away to Billingham, with Shaun Jackson the star of the show.

Brett Carr, Steven O’Neil and David Jackson struck for Wheatley, with Liam Graham the stand-out for the home side.

Bishop Auckland Reserves cruised past visitors West Auckland Tunns 6-2.

Reed Molloy’s brace led the way, backed by efforts from man of the match Dale Sadler, sub Liam Woodfine, Stuart Maughan and Barry Shaw.

This weekend, the League Challenge Cup kicks off with matches in both groups.

Group One sees Hall Farm Glasshus, Durham City Reserves and Billingham compete, with Bishop Auckland Reserves, Wheatley Hill WMC, West Auckland Tuns and Blackhill & Ebchester in Group Two.

Hall Farm Glasshus’s Durham County Minor Cup semi-final against Northern Alliance side Ryton & Crawcrook Albion A has been confirmed as a 1.30pm kick-off at Leyburn Grove, Houghton, on Saturday, February 11.