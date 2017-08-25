Durham Alliance Combination League: Farringdon’s fighting spirit can’t stop Seaton

Have your say

Farringdon Detached put up a good fight but slipped to a 5-3 defeat at home to fellow new boys Seaton United.

Lewis Dodd, Callum Hutchinson and Carl Burns struck in vain for Farra, with Reece Smith their star man.

Ash Griffiths (3), Regan Taylor and Gavin Galbraith netted for Seaton.

Hall Farm Glasshus had to scrap hard for a 2-2 draw at West Auckland Tunns, with Lee Pearce grabbing both of their goals and later being sent off.

Stephen Brunskill and Andrew Campion notched for Tunns.

Adam Elliott was Hall Farm’s top performer.

Champions Wheatley Hill WMC saw off newcomers Hylton Sports Club 5-2 as they began their title defence.

Shaun Jackson led the way with a treble, supported by strikes from Gary O’Neil and Joe Smith, with David Jackson starring.

Horden Community Welfare made it 33 goals from their first two matches in the league as they outgunned Jarrow Reserves 15-2.

Four-goal Robert Taylor was backed by Luke Wallace (2), Peter Crawford (2), Jamie Yorke, Craig Harbord, Dan Reeves, Scott Henderson, David Thompson, Hayden Pace and Jake Longworth, while Lewis Bravey hit both replies.