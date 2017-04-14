County Cup success just the start as Hall Farm Glasshus target epic quadruple

Hall Farm Glasshus are chasing an unprecedented quadruple after picking up their first piece of silverware.

The Sunderland side deservedly beat Shildon Railway 2-0 to win the Durham County Minor Cup at Eppleton CW.

Manager Lee Bogan told the Echo: “It’s been a fantastic season for everyone involved.

“As well as the cup we’ve already won, we are due to play in another two cup semis, in the Mark Blake Memorial Trophy and in the League Challenge Cup.

“We also need two wins from our final three league games to guarantee the Durham Alliance Combination League title.”

In the final against their Crook and District League opponents, Glasshus went into half-time already 2-0 up thanks to goals from midfielder Adam Elliot, on the quarter-hour mark, and top scorer Liam Wooton, seven minutes before the break.

“The game went very well. We were already 2-0 up at half-time, but when the second half arrived, we didn’t park the bus and pray,” added Bogan.

“Our keeper, Lee Smith, got man of the match, but we still had chances on the break.

“Shildon hit the post from a free-kick, but that was as close as they got to scoring past us.”.

Speaking about the club’s success this term, Bogan claims: “Nothing in particular has changed. We signed a few new players before the campaign began, and they all clicked together very early on. It’s just continued.

“We’ve got five strikers in the squad who’ve hit more than 10 goals this season, and the defence has kept more clean sheets this season than they ever have before.

“Everyone in the squad has played their part.”

Bogan and chairman Stephen Turnbull grew up around Hall Farm, so the club’s success means a lot to them.

“I’ve managed 11 of the 12 years this club has existed, and to see all the hard work paying off is fantastic,” said Bogan.

“Stephen got involved about six or seven years ago, and the close ties between us and the club have helped massively.

“Living nearby has definitely pushed us to work that little bit harder for the cause.”

Hall Farm host Wheatley Hill WMC in the Mark Blake Memorial Trophy semi-final at Leyburn Grove, in Houghton, tomorrow (2pm).

Meanwhile, Wheatley Hill WMC lifted the Clem Smith Bowl with a 3-0 final victory over Blackhill & Ebchester at Brandon on Monday night.

Two-goal Lee Westgarth and sub Jamie Yorke netted for Wheatley, with David Jackson starring. Keeper Grant Scott starred in vain for Blackhill, who had Michael Hannant sent off.

Durham City Reserves romped to a 5-0 win at Billingham to finish top of Group One, in the League Challenge Cup, with four wins out of four.

Chris Pattinson (2), Calvin Payne, star man Ben Joyeux and Mathew Arnell all scored. Ryan Duffie stood out for the Teessiders.

In Group Two, Bishop Auckland Reserves drew 3-3 at home to West Auckland Tunns.

Liam Woodfine (2) and Reed Molloy notched for Bishop, with star man Paul Bailes, Andrew Taylor and Andrew Howard responding. Jon Brown shone for Bishop, who are through to the semi-finals along with Wheatley Hill WMC.